Datatec has seen continuing strong financial performance in H126, with growing profitability in Westcon and Logicalis International and a considerable improvement in performance for Logicalis Latin America year-on-year. Reported and headline EPS are expected to be 21.0-23.0c, with the midpoint up 95% and 110%, respectively, versus H125. Now excluding share-based payments, underlying EPS of 18.0-20.0c is expected to be 33-48% higher year-on-year. The company will disclose full H126 results on or around 30 October.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...