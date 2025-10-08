

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation moderated more-than-expected in September, flash data from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 0.9 percent year-over-year in September, following a 1.1 percent increase in August. The expected inflation rate was 1.0 percent.



Data showed that the consumer price index with a fixed interest rate, or CPIF, also increased at a slightly slower pace of 3.1 percent annually in September versus 3.2 percent in August. Nonetheless, the inflation has continued to remain above the Riksbank's target of 2.0 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices remained flat.



The detailed result for the month of September is set to publish on October 15.



