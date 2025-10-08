Regnology, a global leading software provider of regulatory reporting and supervisory technology solutions, is proud to announce that its client, W&W Group, a prominent German financial services provider, is migrating its on-premise deployment of Regnology's regulatory reporting solution to the Regnology Reporting Hub (RRH)-a cloud-native banking platform hosted on Rcloud, Regnology's secure and scalable hyperscale-grade cloud infrastructure. This pivotal transition elevates W&W Group's agility and resilience.

Headquartered in Kornwestheim, W&W Group provides home financing, insurance, and wealth management services, with total assets of €72.3 billion as of 31 December 2024. Since 2011, the institution has relied on Regnology to manage regulatory and capital market transaction reporting across its banking, insurance, and asset management entities. With the transition to Rcloud-hosted RRH, W&W Group gains access to elastic scalability, robust security, and efficient processing of large regulatory datasets. Rcloud also provides managed services such as batch processing, platform oversight, and continuous updates aligned with regulatory changes.

This strategic migration marks a key milestone in W&W Group's digital transformation journey, delivering future-proof infrastructure to support long-term growth. W&W Group leverages RRH's comprehensive coverage across banking regulations-including own funds, liquidity, statistical, Pillar 3 disclosure, deposit insurance, SRB, FinRep, AnaCredit, and transaction-level regimes such as EMIR, MiFIR, SFTR, and MMSR-ensuring compliance across jurisdictions.

Maciej Piechocki, Chief Revenue Officer of Regnology, commented: "We're proud to support W&W Group's transformation with best-in-class technologies and modern architecture. Our RRH platform on Rcloud empowers institutions to meet regulatory demands with speed, security, and confidence. This future-ready solution delivers efficiency and scalability needed to navigate evolving industry requirements. We value our partnership with W&W Group and remain committed to supporting their strategic goals and the broader German financial community."

Bernd Groß, Head of Application Development Regulatory Reporting of W&W Group, said: "Partnering with Regnology is crucial for the digital transformation of regulatory reporting. As regulatory complexity and associated technology demands grow, we're building a resilient, agile, and reliable reporting infrastructure. Regnology's broad regulatory coverage, deep expertise, and long-standing collaboration make them a trusted partner."

In 2023, Regnology announced its strategic shift to hyperscale-cloud delivery of its industry-leading banking regulatory and tax reporting solutions introducing Rcloud powered by Google Cloud. Today, over 50% of Regnology's clients have successfully transitioned to the cloud infrastructure and its related managed services across the world, supported by a network of 12+ data centres located in EMEA, APAC, and the Americas. This momentum reflects the industry's drive toward superior operational efficiency, enhanced resilience, and readiness for AI-driven innovation. Client adoption is projected to reach 80% by Q2 2026.

About W&W Group

The W&W Group came into existence in 1999 as a result of the merger of the two long-standing companies Wüstenrot and Württembergische. Today, it develops and provides the four components of modern financial planning: financial security, residential property ownership, risk protection and savings and investment. It combines the Housing and Insurance divisions with the digital initiatives and brands of the group such as Adam Riese, which enables it to offer every customer the financial planning solution that suits them best. In doing so, the W&W Group focuses on omni-channel sales, ranging from its own mobile sales force to cooperation partners and sales agents, broker activities and digital initiatives. Today, approximately 13,000 people work as in-house staff or in the mobile sales force for the listed group headquartered in Kornwestheim, Germany.

About Regnology

Regnology is a leading technology firm on a mission to enhance efficiency, transparency, and stability in the financial markets. Regnology has a focus on regulatory reporting with thousands of financial institutions and corporates of all sizes, and close to 100 regulators and tax authorities as clients. Regnology connects regulators and regulated financial institutions across the world through purpose-built solutions and common standards, bringing greater data quality and cost savings to all. With over 1,200 employees in 25 countries and a fast, flexible, and future-proof platform, clients can quickly implement and derive value from Regnology's solutions and rely on us to easily keep pace with ongoing regulatory changes.

Regnology was formed in 2021 when BearingPoint RegTech, a former business unit of BearingPoint Group, joined forces with Vizor Software, a global leader in regulatory and supervisory technology.

