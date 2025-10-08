Manhattan's cloud-native solutions provide CEVA with the scalability, resilience and agility required to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH), a global leader in supply chain commerce solutions, today announced that CEVA Logistics, a global leader in Third-Party logistics, has chosen to deploy Manhattan Active Warehouse Management and Manhattan Active® Order Management.

CEVA Logistics will use these powerful cloud-native tools as part of a global strategy aimed at establishing a future-ready, tech stack capable of better addressing the shifting and varied needs of its international customer base.

As technology advances and the limitless appetites of end-consumers continue to grow, the supply chain needs of CEVA's customers are constantly evolving. The rate of change, and need to deliver flexible, scalable and resilient solutions to a varied portfolio of global customers meant it required a warehouse and order management system capable of meeting these shifting, often fluid, demands.

Chris Walton, SVP of global contract logistics, CEVA Logistics, said: "CEVA's commitment to our customers requires agility to respond to needs, to continuously innovate and to grow alongside them. The ability to add new technologies plays a major role in how we do this and, at the same time, how we drive our business forward.

"So, this latest deliverable on our longer-term strategy ensures we are perfectly placed to accelerate the deployment of the latest advances in data, AI, wearables, cobots and other solutions for the maximum benefit to our customer, while also driving maximum efficiency into all aspects of our global operations."

Eric Clark, CEO, Manhattan Associates, added: "Manhattan and CEVA place innovation and customers at the core of everything we do, so the business philosophy and synergy between both our companies was clear from the start. We look forward to providing CEVA with the technology innovation needed to stay ahead of competitors, react to global events and turn challenges into opportunities in the fast-moving world of third-party logistics and supply chain."

About Manhattan Associates:

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers. Manhattan Associates designs, builds, and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

About CEVA Logistics:

CEVA Logistics, a world leader in third-party logistics, provides global supply chain solutions to connect people, products and providers all around the world. Headquartered in Marseille, France, CEVA Logistics offers a broad range of end-to-end, customized solutions in contract logistics and air, ocean, ground and finished vehicle transport in 170 countries worldwide thanks to its approximately 110,000 employees at approximately 1,500 facilities. With 2024 revenue of US$18.3 billion, CEVA Logistics is part of the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions.

