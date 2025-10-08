

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation held steady for the second straight month in September, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office said on Wednesday.



Consumer prices rose 4.3 percent year-on-year in August, the same as in the previous two months.



Moreover, the inflation rate continued to remain well above the central bank's target of 3.0 percent.



Data showed that core inflation came in at 3.9 percent in September, unchanged from August.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 3.0 percent from 4.7 percent in August, while inflation based on transportation rose notably to 2.1 percent from 0.1 percent. Housing and utility costs were 8.0 percent more expensive compared to last year.



On a monthly comparison, consumer prices remained flat for the second successive month.



