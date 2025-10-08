

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation remained stable in September after accelerating in the previous three months, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 4.0 percent year-on-year in September, the same as in August.



Prices for consumption goods grew by 3.1 percent, and those for services surged by 6.0 percent.



Prices for food products and non-alcoholic beverages alone grew 4.8 percent, and transport costs were 2.9 percent higher. Housing and utility charges showed an increase of 1.5 percent, while clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent in September, reversing a 0.2 percent decrease in August.



