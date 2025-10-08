

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Daimler Truck Group reported that it has sold 98,009 trucks and buses in the third quarter compared to 114,917, a year ago. Mercedes-Benz Trucks increased its unit sales to 39,290 units from 36,415 units. Daimler Buses recorded unit sales of 6,443 units compared to 6,698 units. Sales of battery electric vehicles increased to 1,833 units from 666 units, prior year.



At its disclosure on November 7th, Daimler Truck will report in detail on financial and non-financial key figures of the third quarter.



