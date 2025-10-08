

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A senior Al-Qaeda affiliated terrorist attack planner has been killed in an airstrike by U.S. forces in Syria.



U.S. Central Command said Muhammad 'Abd-al-Wahhab al-Ahmad was killed in an attack conducted last week.



He was a member of Ansar al-Islam, an Al-Qaeda affiliated terrorist group.



'U.S. forces in the Middle East remain postured to disrupt and defeat efforts by terrorists to plan, organize, and conduct attacks,' said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander. 'We will continue to defend our homeland, warfighters, allies and partners throughout the region and beyond,' he added.



