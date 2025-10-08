

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices rose nearly 1 percent on Wednesday after a mixed U.S. inventories report.



Benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 0.90 percent to $66.04 a barrel in European trade, while WTI crude futures were up 1.1 percent at $62.38.



The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a 2.78-million-barrel increase in U.S. crude oil inventories in the week ending October 3, exceeding the forecast of 2.25 million barrels and possibly indicating weakening demand.



At the same time, gasoline inventories fell by 1.25 million barrels, and distillate stocks - including diesel and heating oil - dropped by 1.82 million barrels.



Also, there was a 1.8-million-barrel decline at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub last week.



Traders await the release of official EIA report later in the day for confirmation.



On the geopolitical front, loud explosions have been heard in Gaza City as ceasefire talks enter the third day in Egypt.



Qatar and Turkey's top diplomatic and intelligence officials are set to join the Gaza ceasefire negotiations as mediators push to end the devastating Israel-Gaza conflict.



