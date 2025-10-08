Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) announces the commencement of high-resolution drone magnetic and VLF-EM surveys at its Fenton and Wilson gold projects in Québec. These surveys are aimed at identifying new areas of interest and gaining a more detailed understanding of the projects' known high-grade gold zones. Results from the surveys and this summer's field work, will guide the design of a winter drill program focused on expanding known resources and testing new zones of gold mineralization.

High-Resolution Detailed Geophysics at Québec Gold Projects

The geophysics crew will fly high-resolution drone magnetic and VLF-EM surveys across each property. The magnetic survey will cover 270-line kilometres at Fenton and 700-line kilometres at Wilson, while the VLF-EM survey will cover 135-line kilometres at Fenton and 350-line kilometres at Wilson.

Other highlights include:

Drone magnetic and VLF-EM survey to cover the entire Fenton and Wilson properties

Both surveys will use 50-metre line spacing at 35 to 40 metres above surface for high-resolution

The drone magnetic survey will be run in two perpendicular directions to improve detail and help identify high-angle cross structures that trend parallel to historical survey lines.

Jeff Swinoga, President and CEO, comments: "We are excited to launch these high-resolution surveys at our Fenton and Wilson projects, which together with our field work will ultimately lead to drilling programs on these gold projects. The surveys are designed to map structural controls on gold mineralization and highlight new, high-priority drill targets across both properties. The results will greatly benefit our anticipated upcoming winter drilling programs, where we aim to expand known resources and test new zones of gold mineralization. With the recent announced sale of our Newfoundland properties to New Found Gold Corp. for up to 3,547,100 shares at 2.48 per share (for up to approximately $8.8 million), Exploits will have over $10 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt to aggressively advance our projects."

The Fenton and Wilson properties contain high-grade gold mineralization associated with regional geophysical conductors near intersections with high-angle cross structures. A summary of the work to date on each project is below.

Fenton Project

The Fenton project comprises 18 contiguous claims covering approximately 760.7 hectares, with year-round access via forestry roads.

A historical mineral resource estimate (non-NI 43-101 compliant)* reported 426,173 tonnes grading 4.66 g/t gold (Au), for 63,885 ounces of gold, including 23,643 ounces within the first 50 metres below surface. This estimate was prepared by Exploration Boréale Inc. (Denis Chénard, Ing., 2000), and based on a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t Au and a minimum true width of 1.0 m.

Since that time, an additional 25 drill holes totaling more than 10,800 metres have been completed, which expanded the mineralized envelope along strike and to depth. Reported highlights include:

DDH 1354-17-17: 0.9 g/t Au over 32.6 m from 405.6 m , including 12.1 g/t Au over 1.0 m (SOQUEM, 2018)

, including (SOQUEM, 2018) DDH 1354-17-17: 3.4 g/t Au over 20.0 m from 556.0 m , including 29.6 g/t Au over 2.0 m (SOQUEM, 2018)

, including (SOQUEM, 2018) DDH 1354-17-24: 1.1 g/t Au over 11.0 m from 660.0 m, including 8.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m (SOQUEM, 2018)

In addition to the Fenton Historical Resource and the immediate area, several other targets have been identified on the property (see figure 1), including:

One with drill holes and a similar geophysical signature: 1391-17-20 returned 42.3 g/t Au over 5.1 m including 356.0 g/t Au over 0.6 m ( Gagnon, 2018 ) 1391-20-36 (a second drill hole) returned 2.9 g/t over 11.0 m, including 25.7 g/t Au over 1.0 m (Gagnon, 2020)

Four with surface grab samples and a similar geophysical signature: Multiple > 10.0 g/t Au grab samples with one reaching 90.1 g/t Au

Nine with similar geophysical targets with no sampling to date but coincident NW trending Mag high and EM conductor axis

(Details of sampling, QA/QC, and analytical procedures for the 2012, 2017-2018 and 2020 SOQUEM programs are provided below in Appendix A).

Figure 1. Fenton Property, showing historic results and InfiniTEM Survey (Cartier Resources Inc., 2021).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6393/269598_e07fd92e74ffb9ab_002full.jpg

Wilson Project

The Wilson gold project comprises 42 contiguous claims covering 1,660 hectares, located just 15 kilometres east of Lebel-sur-Quevillon in Québec.

The project hosts multiple gold-bearing zones, including the high-grade Toussaint showing where a historical mineral resource estimate (non-NI 43-101 compliant)* reported 187,706 tonnes at 7.1 g/t gold totalling approximately 42,850 ounces of gold (conducted by Freewest Resources in 1994 based on 70 holes and 9,634 metres).

An additional 92 holes totaling over 22,000 metres have been drilled on the property since the MRE was calculated. The results have greatly expanded the mineralized envelop along strike and to depth and include the following reported results:

DDH HMW 21-09: 13.11 g/t Au over 3.0 m from 121.0 m , including 38.0 g/t Au over 1.0 m (Yordanov, 2022)

, including (Yordanov, 2022) DDH HMW 21-08: 11.25 g/t Au over 3.0 metres from 104.0 m , including 30.9 g/t Au over 1.0 m (Yordanov, 2022)

, including (Yordanov, 2022) DDH WL17-15: 6.8 g/t Au over 4.0 m , including 16.1 g/t Au over 1.0 m (Cartier, 2017)

, including (Cartier, 2017) DDH WL17-05: 24.8 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 5.0 g/t Au over 3.0 m; including 14.1 g/t Au over 1.0 m (Cartier, 2017)

In addition to the Toussaint Historical mineral resource and immediate area, at least seven other targets have been identified on the property (see figure 2):

Six have highly anomalous drill intercepts and a similar geophysical signature including: DDH HMW 21-33: 17.31 g/t Au over 3.0 m including 58.8 g/t Au over 1.0 m (Yordanov, 2023) 64.6 g/t Au over 0.4 m DDH HMW 21-36: 5.8 g/t Au over 4.1 m (Yordanov, 2023)

One has anomalous channel samples and a similar geophysical signature: 3.9 g/t Au over 2.0 metres

(Details of sampling, QA/QC, and analytical procedures for the 2017 Cartier and 2021-2022 Hawkmoon programs are provided in Appendix A).

Figure 2. Wilson Property, showing historic results and OreVision Survey.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6393/269598_figure298.jpg

*Historical Resource Disclaimers

Fenton (GM 56275; Chénard, 2000): The historical estimate predates NI 43-101, cannot be compared to CIM standards, and lacks complete QA/QC documentation. It is considered relevant but uncertain and suspect due to limited verification, incomplete sampling, and inconsistencies in survey control. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the estimate as current, and the Company is not treating it as current. Additional work (data verification, re-logging, re-sampling, confirmation drilling, and updated modelling) would be required.

Wilson (GM 52557; Freewest, 1994): The historical estimate predates NI 43-101 and categories cannot be compared to CIM standards. It is considered relevant but uncertain and suspect given the limited tonnage, historical methodology, and absence of modern QA/QC. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify it as current, and the Company is not treating it as current. Additional work (data compilation, core verification, confirmation drilling, and updated modelling) would be required.

Sale of Newfoundland Properties

The Company recently announced the sale of its Newfoundland properties to New Found Cold Corp. for up to a total of 3,547,100 shares at a deemed price of $2.48 per share (up to $8.8 million) (see news release dated September 8, 2025, for details). Upon closing Exploits will have approximately $10 million in cash and equivalents and no debt. The Company plans to use its cash and equivalents to advance its properties in Quebec and Ontario and pursue additional opportunities to add gold ounces in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

Qualified person statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by

Mark Richardson, P.Geo. (OGQ Permit No. 10929), a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits Discovery is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on growing ounces in top-tier mining jurisdictions. Exploits' portfolio consists of the Hawkins Gold Project in Ontario and three advanced high-grade gold projects in Québec (Fenton, Wilson, and Benoist). The Company's strategy is to advance projects with district-scale potential through systematic exploration and partnerships, creating shareholder value through discovery and resource growth.

On Behalf of the Board,

/s/ "Jeff Swinoga"

President and CEO

Appendix A

Summary prevoiusly disclosed drill collars

2012 SOQUEM (Fenton Program)

Hole ID Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Total Depth (m) 1354-12-01 473369.7 5484827.3 376 217 -46 192 1354-12-02 473252.8 5484868.1 373 214 -46 291 1354-12-03 472928.9 5484488.5 370 34 -45 132 1354-12-04 473487.4 5484819 370 215 -45 291 1354-12-05 473376.7 5484420.6 369 216.7 -45 102 1354-12-06 473378.6 5484422.2 369 36.5 -60 390 1354-12-07 473475.3 5484346.3 366 37.1 -53 232.4 1354-12-08 473575.3 5484266.7 366 38 -46 246 1354-12-09 473617.2 5484239.3 367 35 -46 243 1354-12-10 473312.2 5484452.9 369 33 -52 411.5 1354-12-11 474015.1 5485612.6 370 216.1 -46 201 1354-12-12 473893.3 5485113.2 370 216.6 -44 282

NAD83 Zone 18

Source: GM 67354

2017 SOQUEM (Guercheville Program)

Hole ID Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Total Depth (m) 1391-17-14 474721.5 5485395.3 372.3 219 -44 171 1391-17-15 474844.2 5485401.7 371.1 220 -44 171 1391-17-16 474925.9 5485340.2 369.7 220 -45 132 1391-17-17 474842.7 5485233.5 369.5 305 -45 162 1391-17-18 474844.7 5485229.8 369.5 223 -44 174 1391-17-19 474123.8 5485588.9 370.1 220 -60 207 1391-17-20 473923.1 5485653.6 368.7 220 -58 231 1391-17-21 474076.7 5485695.1 369.6 217 -56 300

NAD83 Zone 18

Source: GM 70782

2017 SOQUEM (Fenton Program)

Hole ID Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Total Depth (m) 1354-17-13 473576.5 5484822.3 372 235.9 -61.2 490 1354-17-14 473577 5484822.6 372 235.5 -75.5 580 1354-17-15 473653.8 5484751.6 374 235.5 -77.5 636 1354-17-16 473654.6 5484752.1 374 232.3 -70.8 546 1354-17-17 473577.8 5484823 372 230.5 -80 671.5 1354-17-18 473510.7 5484893.7 371 234.4 -59.4 432 1354-17-19 473511 5484894 371 234.4 -72 603 1354-17-20 473445.6 5484977.7 371 234.5 -69.0 496 1354-17-21 473511.4 5484894.2 371 235.1 -77.2 420.1 1354-17-21W 473415.65 5484839.59 -11.6 243.2 -70 499.0 1354-17-22 473446 5484978 371 234 -80.1 663 1354-17-23 473572.8 5484820.2 372 229.3 -74.4 538 1354-17-24 473650.8 5484749.5 374 222.4 -76.2 688 1354-17-25 473682 5484903 372 234.5 -78.8 925 1354-17-25A 473680.6 5484901.9 372 232.6 -79.3 18

NAD83 Zone 18

Source:GM71366

2020 SOQUEM (Fenton)

Hole ID Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Total Depth (m) 1391-20-33 473933 5485592 368.9 36 -57 89.8 1391-20-34 473905 5485553 368.8 31 -54 171 1391-20-35 473854 5485562 368.3 40 -44 147 1391-20-36 473805 5485587 367.9 32 -56 167 1391-20-37 473835 5485630 367.4 37 -51 108 1391-20-38 473805 5485668 367.8 215 -46 96 1391-20-39 473852 5485732 367.1 217 -44 201 1391-20-40 473538 5485740 368 168 -44 203.5 1391-20-41 473720 5485373 369.4 34 -45 111.0

NAD83 Zone 18

Source: GM71834

Cartier 2017 (WL series):

Hole ID Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Total Depth (m) WL17-01 370120 5433291 319 147.9 -74.2 441 WL17-02 370164 5433329 319 142.5 -82 472 WL17-03 370130 5433310 319 143.3 -76 474 WL17-04 370189 5433370 319 140.9 -67.3 474 WL17-05 370189 5433370 319 137.9 -76.2 486.5 WL17-06 370189 5433370 319 147.3 -85.3 675 WL17-07 370365 5433313 317 137 -65 327 WL17-08 370365 5433313 317 140 -76 396 WL17-09 370476 5433287 322 144.4 -81.5 369 WL17-10 370708 5433288 310 146 -59.5 354 WL17-11 370708 5433288 310 138.4 -69.4 477 WL17-12 370749 5433339 313 160.5 -81.4 372 WL17-13 370757 5433410 310 155.4 -76.2 462 WL17-14 370561 5433347 317 139.3 -79 357 WL17-15 370012 5433261 317 143.9 -57.5 345 WL17-16 370012 5433261 317 134.9 -69.4 438 WL17-17 370012 5433261 317 156 -79.4 393 WL17-18 370937 5433810 307 128.2 -63.4 384 WL17-19 370937 5433810 307 157.5 -54 351

NAD83 Zone 18

Source: GM 70585

Viking Gold 2012 (VP series):

Hole ID Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Total Depth (m) VP-11-01 370126.7 5433102.6 317.4 142 -45 120 VP-11-02 370313.2 5433139.8 324.5 132 -45 114 VP-11-03 370386.4 5433166.5 325.1 145 -45 102 VP-11-04 370497.7 5433181.4 315.8 131 -46 102 VP-11-05 370712.9 5433221.7 305.7 140 -45 174 VP-11-09 370112 5433793 319 145 -45 162 VP-11-10 370090 5433465 325 145 -46.5 159 VP-11-11 370127.6 5433189.3 317.4 140 -55.2 210 VP-11-12 370147.7 5433248.1 316.4 142.4 -60.8 258 VP-11-13 370319.3 5433263.5 319.2 141 -45 207 VP-11-14 370438.1 5433267.6 324.7 145 -53.4 204 VP-11-15 370531 5433309 325.2 143.3 -51.5 219 VP-11-16 370518.1 5433415.6 313.8 141 -45 330 VP-11-17 370600.1 5433209.1 306.8 141 -55 102 VP-11-18 370753.7 5433250.5 308.8 145 -47.9 180 VP-11-19 370796.7 5433276.3 305.8 145 -48.3 180 VP-11-20 370813.5 5433339.9 306.6 140 -57 222 VP-11-21 370265 5432894 311 175 -55.5 192 VP-11-22 370754 5433044 300.1 175 -57 171 VP-11-23 370756.2 5433334.9 310.6 140 -50 255 VP-11-24 370742.5 5433266.8 310.1 145 -58 210 VP-11-25 370055.4 5433293.7 319 142 -53 333 VP-12-26 370061.8 5433194.5 315.6 144 -52 234 VP-12-27 370065.2 5433146.7 315.7 144 -45 157 VP-12-28 370071.1 5433095.9 315.8 144 -45 120 VP-12-29 369984 5433048.5 315.4 144 -45 120

NAD83 Zone 18

Source: GM 68527

Hawkmoon 2021-2022 (HMW series):

Hole ID Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Total Depth (m) HMW21-01 370229 5433140 326 145 -45 150 HMW21-02 370228 5433076 327 150 -55 100 HMW21-03 370224 5433094 327 155 -45 201 HMW21-04 370149 5433090 326 145 -60 201 HMW21-05 370129 5433187 323 140 -55 254.4 HMW21-06 370192 5433115 321 145 -60 201 HMW21-07 370176 5433295 325 147 -55 252 HMW21-08 370260 5433164 329 145 -55 201 HMW21-09 370256 5433206 334 145 -55 201 HMW21-10 370284 5433114 331 155 -45 201 HMW21-11 370284 5433114 331 155 -60 150 HMW21-12 370263 5433103 326 145 -70 102 HMW21-13 370251 5433097 323 145 -70 102 HMW21-14 370378 5433198 315 145 -55 201 HMW21-15 370664 5433269 328 145 -55 201 HMW21-16 370726 5433215 317 140 -45 150 HMW21-17 370757 5433252 322 145 -45 135 HMW21-18 370823 5433286 319 160 -60 150 HMW21-19 370852 5433325 304 160 -60 150 HMW21-20 370861 5433473 309 145 -60 210 HMW21-21 370852 5433662 319 150 -50 150 HMW21-22 370861 5433621 305 145 -60 201 HMW21-23 370746 5433592 334 150 -60 201 HMW21-24 371008 5433595 316 160 -60 150 HMW21-25 371001 5433721 312 155 -55 231 HMW21-26 371052 5433674 312 150 -60 198 HMW21-27 371091 5433654 313 150 -60 201 HMW21-28 371067 5433623 309 155 -45 186 HMW22-29 370246 5433152 325 145 -45 150 HMW22-30 370272 5433176 320 145 -55 201 HMW22-31 370115 5433173 323 145 -55 354 HMW22-32 370162 5433290 320 145 -55 450 HMW22-33 370209 5433316 320 145 -55 439 HMW22-34 370275 5433222 320 145 -55 252 HMW22-35 370510 5433290 320 145 -55 402 HMW22-36 370980 5433647 320 155 -60 300 HMW22-37 371040 5433628 320 155 -45 252 HMW22-38 370235 5433842 320 325 -45 201

NAD83 Zone 18

Source: Source: GM 73171

Historic Sampling, QAQC and Analyitcal Proceedures

Fenton (SOQUEM 2012) (Series 1354):

Core was sawn in half; samples averaged 1.0-1.5 m. Preparation at Techni-Lab, Ste-Germaine-Boulé: crushed to 80% <8 mesh, pulverized 250-300 g to 80% <200 mesh with silica between samples. Gold was analyzed by 15 g fire assay (AAS finish), with Pt, Pd, Ag, Cu, and Zn by additional methods. QA/QC included 66 blanks and 38 certified standards (~1 in 17 samples) plus 115 pulp check assays at ALS Val-d'Or. All labs accredited ISO 17025:2005. Intervals are core lengths; true widths unknown Source: GM 67354.

Guercheville (SOQUEM 2017) (Series 1391):

Core was sawn in half; samples averaged 1.5 m. Preparation at ALS Chemex Val-d'Or: dried, crushed to 70% <2 mm, pulverized to 85% <75 µm. Gold analyzed by 30 g fire assay (AAS finish), with gravimetric re-assay >2 ppm Au. Multi-element geochemistry by four-acid ICP-AES/MS and lithogeochemistry (SOQ-4) by lithium metaborate fusion. High-grade Au, Ag, Cu, and Zn samples reanalyzed as required. QA/QC included standards, blanks, and duplicates at ~1 in 24 samples, plus silica blanks between runs. ALS was ISO 17025 accredited. Intervals are core lengths; true widths unknown. Source: GM 70782.

Fenton (SOQUEM 2017-2018) (Series 1354):

Core was sawn in half; samples typically 1.5 m. Preparation at ALS Val-d'Or; gold by 30 g fire assay (AAS finish) with gravimetric re-assay for >2 g/t Au. Select coarse-gold samples analyzed by Metallic Sieve (~1,000 g). Multi-element geochemistry by four-acid ICP-AES/MS and lithium metaborate ICP methods. SOQUEM inserted blanks, standards, and duplicates; ALS inserted internal controls. All labs accredited ISO 17025:2005. Intervals reported are core lengths; true widths are unknown. Source: GM 71366.

Geurcheville-Fenton (SOQUEM 2020) (Series 1391):

Core was sawn in half; preparation at ALS included crushing and pulverizing with silica blanks inserted between samples. Gold >5 g/t was re-analyzed by gravimetric finish; Pt/Pd >=3 g/t and Ag >=100 ppm re-analyzed by fire assay/ICP-OES; Ag >=500 ppm re-analyzed by fire assay/gravimetric; base metals >5% rechecked by ICP-OES. QA/QC included blanks and CDN Resource Labs certified standards inserted at 1 in 25, alongside ALS internal controls. All labs accredited ISO 17025:2005. Intervals reported are core lengths; true widths unknown. Source: GM 71834.

Wilson (Viking Gold 2012) (Series VP-12):

Core sawn in half; samples ~1.0-1.5 m. Preparation at ALS Val-d'Or: crushed to 70% <2 mm, pulverized to 85% <75 µm. Gold by 30 g fire assay (AAS finish; gravimetric re-assay >10 ppm Au). QA/QC included 16 blanks, 16 Rocklabs standards, and 15 duplicates (~1 in 25), all within expected ranges except one blank (0.005 ppm Au) and one duplicate (VP-12-29). ALS ISO 17025 accredited. Intervals are core lengths; true widths unknown. Source: GM 68445.

Wilson (Cartier 2017) (Series WL):

Core was sawn in half; samples prepared at Techni-Lab Val-d'Or (crushed to 85% <10 mesh; 250 g pulverized to 85% <200 mesh). Gold by 50 g fire assay (AAS finish), with gravimetric re-assay for >5 g/t Au and Metallic Sieve for visible gold. Multi-element geochemistry at Actlabs by lithium metaborate digestion with XRF. Cartier inserted blanks and certified standards (ASL) at 1 in 20, with Techni-Lab internal controls. QA/QC thresholds: >12 ppb Au for blanks and >3σ for standards; failures reanalyzed. Labs accredited ISO 17025:2005. Intervals reported are core lengths; true widths are unknown. Source: GM 70585.

Wilson (Hawkmoon 2021-2022) (Series HMW):

Core was sawn in half; samples prepared at ALS Val-d'Or and analyzed at ALS Vancouver by 30 g fire assay (AAS finish). Samples >10 g/t Au re-analyzed by gravimetric finish. QA/QC included blanks, standards, and duplicates inserted regularly, with ALS internal controls. Results were within expected ranges. Labs accredited ISO 17025:2005. Intervals reported are core lengths; true widths are unknown. Source: GM 73171.

Citations for Previously Disclosed Results

Cartier Resources Inc. (2017). Rapport de la campagne de forage 2017 - Projet Wilson, canton de Verneuil, Québec. Assessment submission to the Ministère des Ressources naturelles du Québec.

Cartier Resources Inc. (2021, November 29). Cartier's exploration work in progress on the Fenton property. Press release. Retrieved from https://ressourcescartier.com/press-releases/cartiers-exploration-work-in-progress-on-the-fenton-property/.

Datac Géoconseil Inc. (1998). Rapport d'évaluation - Propriété Fenton, canton de Fenton, Abitibi, Québec. Prepared for Exploration Boréale Inc. Assessment report GM 56275, Ministère des Ressources naturelles du Québec.

Exploration Boréale Inc. (Chénard, D., Ing.). (2000). Évaluation de l'inventaire minéral aurifère, gîte Fenton. Assessment report GM 56275, Ministère des Ressources naturelles du Québec.

Fekete, M. (1994). Rapport d'exploration et d'estimation des ressources minérales, projet Toussaint, canton de Verneuil, Abitibi, Québec. Prepared for Freewest Resources Canada Inc. Assessment report GM 52557, Ministère des Ressources naturelles du Québec.

Gagnon, J.-F. (2018). Rapport d'exploration, année 2017, propriété Guercheville 2014-1 (1391), feuillet 32G/11 . GM70782. SOQUEM Inc., Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles du Québec.

Gagnon, J.-F., & Fortin Rhéaume, J.-D. (2020). Rapport d'exploration: Cartographie été 2019 et forage hiver 2020, propriété Guercheville 2014-1 (1391), feuillet SNRC 32G/11 . SOQUEM Inc., Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles du Québec.

SOQUEM Inc. (2012). Rapport de travaux d'exploration - Projet Fenton (GM 67354). Ministère des Ressources naturelles et de la Faune du Québec, SIGEOM Assessment File. 149 p.

SOQUEM Inc. (2018). Programme de forage - Gîte Fenton (1354): méthodologie, QA/QC et résultats analytiques. Internal report and assessment submission.

Viking Gold Exploration Inc. (2011). Rapport des travaux d'exploration 2011-2012, projet Fenton, Abitibi, Québec. Assessment report GM 68445, submitted to the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et de la Faune du Québec.

Yordanov, G. M. (2022, December 10). Assessment report on the 2021-2022 diamond drill program completed on the Wilson Property, Verneuil Township, Québec (NTS 32F02). GMY Consulting Inc. for Hawkmoon Resources Corp.

Yordanov, G. M. (2023, June 27). Assessment report on the 2022 diamond drill program completed on the Wilson Property, Verneuil Township, Québec (NTS 32F02). GMY Consulting Inc. for Hawkmoon Resources Corp.

