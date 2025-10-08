Monroe, Louisiana and Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Krown Technologies, Inc. and Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM") are proud to announce the global release of Qastle, the world's first quantum-secured hot wallet designed for everyday use. Following extensive development and successful final testing, Qastle will officially launch on November 1st, 2025.

Unlike any wallet before it, Qastle is universally available-on iPhone, Android, tablets, browser extensions, laptops, desktops, and virtually every platform where digital assets are stored and transacted. With this groundbreaking release, secure digital asset storage is no longer limited to the technically elite; it is now accessible to everyone, everywhere, and without compromise. It is the safest hot wallet in the world.

A First-of-Its-Kind Breakthrough

Qastle represents the first time that post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and quantum random number generation (QRNG) are combined in a hot wallet built for the mainstream. With hackers and state actors racing toward exploiting the coming era of quantum computing, Qastle stands as a fortress against tomorrow's threats today.

The launch also marks a significant milestone for both companies: Qastle represents the first positive cash flow channel for Krown Technologies and Quantum eMotion.

James Stephens, Founder & CEO of Krown Technologies, said:

"Qastle isn't just another wallet-it's the dawn of a new era in blockchain security. On November 1st, the world will see what true quantum protection looks like, and it will be available in everyone's pocket, on every device they own."

Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion, added:

"Qastle is the culmination of years of research and collaboration, marrying QeM's pioneering QRNG technology with Krown's blockchain innovation. This launch proves that quantum-safe security is not just theoretical-it is real, scalable, and ready for mass adoption."

About Krown Technologies, Inc.

Krown Technologies, Inc. is the parent company of The Krown Network and engages in the development of next-generation innovative products in blockchain, DeFi, cryptocurrency, and cybersecurity. At the heart of its vision is building the Camelot Ecosystem, a comprehensive suite of platforms and utilities designed to empower users, investors, and enterprises alike. From quantum-secured wallets and decentralized finance tools to advanced trading systems and AI-driven analytics, Krown is committed to delivering secure, scalable, and future-proof solutions that redefine the digital economy.

For more information, visit: www.krown.network

About Quantum eMotion (QeM)

Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) is a quantum technology company dedicated to revolutionizing digital security. Leveraging proprietary quantum random number generation (QRNG) technologies, QeM delivers unparalleled entropy and randomness essential for cryptography, financial transactions, and secure communications. Headquartered in Montreal, QeM's mission is to lead the charge in quantum cybersecurity, ensuring global systems remain resilient against the threats of quantum computing.

For more information, visit: www.quantumemotion.com

