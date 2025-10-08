

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have announced preliminary enforcement numbers for September 2025, closing out Fiscal Year 2025 with the lowest U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions since 1970. This feat is a testament to the Trump Administration's success in restoring control at the border.



'We have had the most secure border in American history and our end of year numbers prove it. We have shattered multiple records this year and once again we have broken a new record with the lowest number of Southwest border apprehensions in 55 years,' said Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. 'Under President Trump, we have empowered and supported our law enforcement to do their job and they have delivered.'



A total of 237,565 illegal migrants were arrested at the Southwest Border, which marks the lowest fiscal year total in 55 years, compared to 201,780 in Fiscal Year 1970, and 87 percent below the average of the last four fiscal years which was 1.86 million.



Most encounters happened under the previous administration. 172,026 apprehensions - 72 percent of the total - occurred under the Biden Administration during the first 111 days of the fiscal year. Over the next 254 days, the Trump administration recorded 65,539 apprehensions, accounting for just 27 percent of the year's total.



Nationwide encounters came down to 26,000 from 26,191 in August, and 89 percent lower than the monthly average under the last administration.



Southwest Border Daily Average Apprehensions were 279 per day in September - fewer in an entire day now than in just two hours under the last administration. Also, it is 95 percent lower than the last administration's daily average of 5,110 from February 2021 through December 2024.



September marked the fifth consecutive month with zero releases by the Border Patrol along the southwest border, compared to 9,144 releases in September 2024, the Department of Homeland Security said in a press release.



