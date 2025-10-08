Smurfit Westrock plc (NYSE:SW; LSE:SWR) plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 6:30 am ET (10:30 am GMT). Smurfit Westrock's earnings release and related materials will be available at smurfitwestrock.com

At 7:30 am ET (11:30 am GMT) on the same day, Smurfit Westrock's senior management team will host a webcast for analysts and institutional investors. The webcast will be available at https://investors.smurfitwestrock.com/overview and a replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the call.

Registration for the webcast is available by following this link.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions in the world, with approximately 100,000 employees across 40 countries.

