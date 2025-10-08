BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 08
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 7 October 2025 were:
659.68p Capital only
672.02p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share buyback of 28,500 Ordinary shares on 7th October 2025, the Company has 75,583,364 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 27,626,500 shares held in Treasury.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.