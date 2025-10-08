Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") announces it intends to complete a flow-through non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering"). Under the Offering, the Company will issue up to 8,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") at $0.25 per share, which qualify as "flow-through shares" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for expenditures which qualify as Canadian Exploration Expenses, within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada), primarily for a 3000-m diamond drilling program on the Rabbit North property. The recently announced (see October 2, 2025 press release) 70-sample till gold-grain survey, which is expected to pinpoint new gold targets in the Durand Stock east along strike from Tower's four previous gold discoveries, has been completed. The gold grain results are expected to be available in two weeks, roughly coinciding with drill start-up.

The drilling will initially focus on confirming the expected continuity, both along strike and to depth, of the high-grade Blue Sky and Thunder North zones. The planned 50-m hole spacing should allow an initial estimate of gold resources in the upper parts of these zones at the "indicated" confidence level. Drilling of new targets identified by the gold-grain survey is expected to further showcase the strength and pervasiveness of the major orogenic gold system that Tower has unearthed at Rabbit North. Assay results will be released as a significant number of related holes are completed.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay a finder's fee in cash equal to 6% of the gross proceeds raised and issue compensation warrants exercisable at $0.25 for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance, equal to 6% of the total number of Common Shares sold, to qualified non-related parties, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

All securities issued under the Offering, including securities issuable on exercise thereof, will be subject to a hold period expiring 4 months and 1 day after issuance, in accordance with the rules and policies of the Exchange and applicable Canadian securities laws.

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North orogenic gold and porphyry copper-gold project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical "red line" structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information," including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may," "would," "could," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "must," "next," "propose," "new," "potential," "prospective," "target," "future," "verge," "favourable," "implications," and "ongoing," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing statements, the proposed use of the proceeds of the Offering, is forward-looking information. Investors are cautioned that statements including forward-looking information are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including but not limited to fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market, and business conditions. There can be no assurances that such forward-looking information will prove accurate, and therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of the risks and uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

