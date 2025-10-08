Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the progress of its ongoing exploration activities and to announce the launch of a baseline environmental program at the Delta-1 Gold Property, located 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Completion of Regional Till Survey

Field crews from IOS Géosciences Inc. ("IOS") have completed the third phase of Delta's 2024-2025 regional till sampling program. This work systematically expanded geochemical coverage across the western portion of the Delta-1 property, including the I-Zone sector, located approximately 18 kilometres southwest of the Eureka Gold Deposit. The I-Zone sector hosts several high-grade gold showings, including historical (non-NI 43-101 compliant) drill intercepts of 4.32 g/t Au over 41.0 metres, 4.53 g/t Au over 14.4 metres, and 4.36 g/t Au over 20.4 metres (Landore Resources, 1995-1997), as well as a 1,000-kg mini bulk sample (Mengold Resources 2008) that returned an average grade of 9.9 g/t Au. Results from the till survey will be used to guide follow-up exploration and to define new targets for potential drilling in 2026.

Initiation of Environmental Baseline Program

Delta has initiated its environmental baseline program, led by Thunder Bay-based CSL Environmental & Geotechnical Ltd.

The initial 2025-2026 baseline program will include:

Remotely Piloted Aerial Systems (RPAS) imagery of key watercourses.

Installation of hydrology stations and subsequent flow monitoring.

Surface water quality monitoring.

Species at Risk surveys and possible initiation of other terrestrial and aquatic baseline studies (vegetation, wetlands, wildlife, fisheries, benthic invertebrates).

A Stage 1 archaeological assessment.

This work represents an important step in advancing Delta-1 with an eye to future economic assessments and permitting. These initial studies will run through 2025-2026 and will be expanded upon in subsequent years as the project progresses, to establish a comprehensive environmental dataset.

Phase II Drilling Program Advancing

Delta is currently executing Phase II of its 2025 drilling program, which commenced on September 17, 2025. The program will include a minimum of 13 drill holes totaling over 3,100 metres, designed to expand the Eureka Gold Deposit and test satellite targets. Current targets include:

Shabaqua Zone: Located 1.3 kilometres west of Eureka, following up on high-grade surface sampling by both Metals Creek and Delta.

Located 1.3 kilometres west of Eureka, following up on high-grade surface sampling by both Metals Creek and Delta. Eureka-South Extension: Immediately south of the Eureka Deposit, targeting shallow mineralization along strike.

Immediately south of the Eureka Deposit, targeting shallow mineralization along strike. Eureka-West Extension: Testing continuity and expansion of the deposit toward the west.

The program is advancing rapidly with excellent production rates. To date, nine (9) drill holes have been completed, with a tenth in progress. Assay results will be released as they become available.

Ron Kopas, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Delta, commented:

"With drilling well under way at Delta-1, the completion of the third phase of our regional till survey, and the initiation of baseline environmental studies, the Company is making significant progress on multiple fronts. We are confident these efforts will not only expand the resource potential but also lay the groundwork for responsible project development and enhance the value of our project as we advance Delta-1 toward the next stage of growth.

"With a 297 Km2 land package at Delta-1, there remain many highly prospective targets we have yet to properly explore, which is very exciting, especially with the benefit of having a property in such a prime, easily accessible location. We truly have the potential to be one of the lowest cost mining camps in the country."

Qualified Person

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Exploration Manager at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and project development company focused on its Delta-1 project in Ontario, where it has discovered a large, near-surface gold deposit located 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, directly adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The Eureka Gold Deposit extends 2.5 km in strike length, from surface to over 300 metres in depth. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 metres (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 metres), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 metres. Mineralization has been observed up to 600 metres vertical depth and remains open in all directions. The property covers 297 square kilometres where Delta has identified multiple corridors of intense alteration and deformation, on strike with and to the south of the Eureka gold zone and that have yet to be thoroughly explored.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

