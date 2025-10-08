

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Three professors have won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the development of metal-organic frameworks.



Announcing the award Wednesday, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar Yaghi are awarded the coveted Prize for developing a new form of molecular architecture.



The 2025 Nobel Prize laureates in chemistry have created molecular constructions with large spaces through which gases and other chemicals can flow. These constructions, metal-organic frameworks, can be used to harvest water from desert air, capture carbon dioxide, store toxic gases or catalyze chemical reactions.



In their constructions, metal ions function as cornerstones that are linked by long organic (carbon-based) molecules. Together, the metal ions and molecules are organized to form crystals that contain large cavities. These porous materials are called metal-organic frameworks, or MOF. By varying the building blocks used in the MOFs, chemists can design them to capture and store specific substances. MOFs can also drive chemical reactions or conduct electricity.



'Metal-organic frameworks have enormous potential, bringing previously unforeseen opportunities for custom-made materials with new functions,' said Heiner Linke, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.



In 1989, Richard Robson tested utilizing the inherent properties of atoms in a new way. He combined positively charged copper ions with a four-armed molecule; this had a chemical group that was attracted to copper ions at the end of each arm.



When they were combined, they bonded to form a well-ordered, spacious crystal. It was like a diamond filled with innumerable cavities.



Robson immediately recognized the potential of his molecular construction, but it was unstable and collapsed easily. However, Susumu Kitagawa and Omar Yaghi provided this building method with a firm foundation; between 1992 and 2003 they made, separately, a series of revolutionary discoveries. Kitagawa showed that gases can flow in and out of the constructions and predicted that MOFs could be made flexible. Yaghi created a very stable MOF and showed that it can be modified using rational design, giving it new and desirable properties.



Following the laureates' groundbreaking discoveries, chemists have built tens of thousands of different MOFs. Some of these may contribute to solving some of humankind's greatest challenges, with applications that include separating PFAS from water, breaking down traces of pharmaceuticals in the environment, capturing carbon dioxide or harvesting water from desert air.



Susumu Kitagawa is a Japanese chemist who is currently working as distinguished professor at Kyoto University.



Omar M. Yaghi is a scientist and Professor at the University of California, Berkeley. Born in a Palestinian refugee family, he holds the citizenship of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the U.S.



Described as a pioneer in crystal engineering involving transition metals, Richard Robson is a Professor of Chemistry at the University of Melbourne, Australia.



The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the prize amount of 11 million Swedish kronor, or $1.16 million, will be shared equally by the laureates.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News