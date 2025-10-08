

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's retail sales growth accelerated in August after easing in the previous month, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales, except for motor vehicles and motorcycles, rose a calendar-adjusted 3.5 percent year-on-year in August, after a 2.2 percent increase in July. The expected growth was 3.2 percent.



Retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores alone logged a double-digit growth of 10.9 percent after rising 7.9 percent a month ago.



The annual sales growth of non-food products accelerated to 4.1 percent in September from 3.4 percent, while the sales demand of food, beverages, and tobacco dropped slightly by 0.1 percent.



Data showed that online retail sales were 8.8 percent higher in August compared to last year.



On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 0.6 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News