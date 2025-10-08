Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the high-grade gold results up to 31.35g/t (grams per ton) from surface prospecting located just a few hundred meters northwest from the Great Burnt Copper Deposit (Figures 1 and 2, Table 1). This new mineralization may represent the northern extension of the previously announced NGB Target (see news release dated September 10, 2025) where drill hole GB-25-63 intersected 5.46g/t gold and 0.35% copper over 2.75 m and 2.16g/t gold and 1.09% copper over 3.00 m, and hole GB-25-59 returned 2.15g/t gold and 1.09% copper over 3.00 m located 50 m to the south. Bedrock sampling returned additional results of 31.35, 4.57, 2.56 and 1.19g/t. Drilling intersections and surface sampling now define a minimum defined strike length of over 280 m of this new zone and remains open. It's important to note that most of the historical holes seen on the map sample location below were not assayed for gold.

Limited exposure more than 200 m NNW of GB-25-63 describes the zone as a silicified mafic volcanic, containing breccia and fractured-filled pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite mineralization up to 5 m in width. This area has seen very little historical exploration and remains wide open to the north. Multiple samples collected from the trend returned assays above 1.0g/t gold. The Company is planning immediate follow-up work, including further prospecting to the north, soil sampling and trenching.

Benton continues to identify new high-priority drill targets on the project and will aim to test several of these targets in the current drill campaign. Drilling also continues in the South Pond Area with the goal of connecting more than 2.7 km of gold mineralization, which is open to the north and south (Figure 1). The drill core for all holes is currently being logged, cut and sampled and will immediately be sent to Eastern Analytical for gold and ICP base metal assays. Results will be released as soon as received and compiled.

Table 1: Rock Sample Descriptions:





In addition the Company has decided to limit its current financing to a maximum of $2.0M and further to its September 17, 2025, September 23, 2025, and September 29, 2025 news releases, the Company is pleased to announce that it has filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") seeking final approval to close its $0.055 Unit private placement financing (the "Financing") for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,980,011. In this second and final tranche close the Company will issue 2,627,272 Units, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at $0.10 for a period of 5 years from the date of issue, for a total of 36,000,182 Units. The Company will use the proceeds from the private placement to advance its Newfoundland projects and for general working capital purposes. The Financing is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval, and all securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a four-month hold from the date of issue.

Figure 1: Great Burnt Project Targets

Figure 2: North Great Burnt (NGB) Target Area

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30 g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200 g to 2.00 g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website). Grab samples are selective in nature and may not represent the average mineralization of a bedrock exposure.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25 km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15 km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1 and 2 drill programs returned impressive results including 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu. Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with results of 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au and 43.75 m of 1.62g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

