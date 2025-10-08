Stockholm, 8 October 2025 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Verisure plc (ticker: VSURE) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Verisure is the 31st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2025.

Founded in Sweden in 1988, Verisure is now the leading provider of professionally monitored security services with 24/7 response in Europe and Latin America. Every day, Verisure teams use leading technology to Deter, Detect, Verify and Intervene to protect over 5.8 million families and small businesses from intruders, fire, life-threatening emergencies and other hazards across 17 countries. With over 35 years of insights, experience and innovation, Verisure is known for category-creating marketing, sales excellence, innovative products and services, and customer-centricity.

"Listing on Nasdaq Stockholm is a major milestone on our journey which started in Sweden over 35 years ago and has led Verisure to become the market leader we are today. The listing will enable us to gain access to Swedish and international capital markets, take full advantage of our exciting opportunities for future growth and to build a relationship with our new shareholders. I look forward to leading the company in this next chapter and to delivering lasting value for our colleagues, customers, partners and investors," says Austin Lally, CEO of Verisure.

"We are proud to welcome Verisure to the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market as they begin this exciting new chapter. Following Telia's landmark IPO in 2000, Verisure now stands as the largest initial public offering on Nasdaq Stockholm by total transaction volume and the biggest European IPO in three years. This achievement underscores the continued strength and appeal of Nasdaq Stockholm as the listing venue of choice for Europe's leading companies," says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm.

Euroclear Sweden has contributed in the admission of Verisure to trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market through the opening of their CSD-links. This facilitates trading of foreign shares that are settled in Sweden through Euroclear. It also opens for the possibility of listings of other foreign companies at Nasdaq Stockholm.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.



