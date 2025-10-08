

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation held steady in September after accelerating to a 2-year high in August, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in September, the same as in the previous month, which was the highest inflation rate since August 2023.



Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 6.8 percent from 7.5 percent. Meanwhile, utility costs grew at a faster pace of 2.5 percent versus 2.2 percent in August. Expenses for goods and services related to transport were 2.6 percent higher.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rebounded 0.2 percent versus a 0.2 percent decrease in August.



