Classover Holdings, Inc.: Classover to Add Worldcoin Token to Its Treasury Reserve, Strengthening Commitment to Global Inclusion

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)(NASDAQ:KIDZW) ("Classover" or the "Company"), a pioneer in AI-powered K-12 learning, today announced plans to add Worldcoin (WLD) to its digital asset treasury reserve strategy, acquiring WLD tokens alongside its ongoing accumulation of Solana (SOL).

Worldcoin (WLD) is the native token of the World Network ("World"), a project developed by Tools for Humanity and co-founded by Sam Altman, Alex Blania, and Max Novendstern. Designed to expand financial and digital inclusion globally, Worldcoin combines World ID, a privacy-preserving proof-of-humanity protocol, and World App, a universal digital wallet for global economic participation.

Classover's decision to include WLD reflects its core mission to make education inclusive, equitable, and accessible for all children. Through its in-development AI Tutor platform, the Company aims to deliver personalized, high-quality learning at scale - bringing world-class education to kids worldwide at a fraction of traditional costs.

"Worldcoin's vision of universal access aligns with our belief that every child deserves the opportunity to learn and thrive," said Stephanie Luo, CEO of Classover. "Adding WLD to our treasury is both a diversification strategy and a reaffirmation of our commitment to inclusion - bridging divides in education and the digital economy alike."

About Classover

Classover Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) is a K-12 online education company transforming its extensive teaching experience into AI-powered learning agents. With over 420,000 hours of live teaching data, Classover is building the "Learning Genome" to provide personalized and measurable support for students and parents.

