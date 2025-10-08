Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that our technical partners in the Belmonte (BA) Solar Glass Manufacturing project have confirmed that the exceptional purity of the silica sand from the Company's resources in the Santa Maria Eterna District will allow the Company to offer customers a portfolio of solar glass that is 100% free of added antimony compounds.

In traditional solar glass manufacturing, antimony improves refining, prevents oxidation of iron ions, resulting in higher transmittance and fewer defects. However, the global solar industry is at an inflection point. Concerns are rising about the environmental toxicity and recyclability challenges posed by antimony, a heavy metal flagged by the USEPA as hazardous at even minuscule concentrations. Leading regulatory bodies in Europe and the U.S. are increasingly emphasizing antimony-free standards for solar glass, with Germany's latest PV manufacturing guidelines and the EU's Ecolabel directive setting new environmental boundaries for imported and locally produced panels.

Homerun's technical partners advise that the Company will produce solar glass that is 100% free of added antimony from the initiation of production. Equipment and furnace design are already prepared, with the same or less CAPEX required. Operational adjustments are minor and within the existing specifications and should result in reduced OPEX since antimony substitutes are less costly. This is only possible because of the exceptionally low oxidizable iron ions levels, below 20ppm, of the Company's HPQ silica sand in Santa Maria Eterna, Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil.

Bans and restrictions on antimony use in solar glass are increasing global demand for high-purity, low-iron silica sand as glassmakers shift to safer, more sustainable feedstocks that can deliver the required optical clarity and durability without chemical additives. As antimony-free manufacturing becomes the industry standard, only silica sand with extremely low iron content is suitable for premium solar glass. This should add demand and add increased value in the marketplace for these scarce low iron feedstocks.

This innovation comes at a crucial moment for the global solar sector. Demand for cleaner PV technologies is soaring, as industry analysts anticipate solar module and glass waste volumes reaching 1.5-1.7 million tons by 2030, with antimony residues presenting long-term risks for people and ecosystems. The ability to supply 100% antimony-free solar glass positions Homerun Resources as a market leader delivering both superior performance and uncompromising health and environmental standards and developing complete recycling toward a true circular solar economy.

"Starting our operations without adding antimony represents a decisive economic and environmental milestone for Homerun. By leveraging the exceptional purity of our silica sand resources, we can combine cutting-edge technology with the highest standards of environmental responsibility, positioning the Company as a leader in the global solar glass industry," stated Odir Pedrazzi, Vice-President of Operations for Homerun.

Independent test results from institutions like Switzerland's SPF confirm that antimony-free solar glass offers the highest efficiency and resilience against photo-degradation among all major glass formats. [1]

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)

Homerun (TSXV: HMR) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:

Homerun Advanced Materials

Utilizing Homerun's robust supply of high purity silica sand and quartz silica materials to facilitate domestic and international sales of processed silica through the development of a 120,000 tpy processing plant.

Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.

Homerun Energy Solutions

Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency, 365,000 tpy solar glass manufacturing facility and pioneering new solar technologies based on years of experience as an industry leader in developing photovoltaic technologies with a specialization in perovskite photovoltaics.

European leader in the marketing, distribution and sales of alternative energy solutions into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B).

Commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System Solutions (hardware and software) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use.

Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.

With multiple profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.

Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.

