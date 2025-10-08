Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced the winners of this year's EMEA 'Spotlight Awards' at the company's annual European customer and partner event in Antwerp. This year's awards recognise companies who have excelled in the outstanding use of Manhattan's supply chain commerce solutions and delivered success through outstanding levels of collaboration.

While ongoing global uncertainty remains challenging, the fundamentals of our business promise remain the same as they ever have. We deliver industry leading solutions and collaboration to our customers and with our partners, so that together we solve the world's most complicated challenges related to international commerce," commented Henri Seroux, senior vice president, Europe, Manhattan Associates.

The winners were:

Omnichannel Innovation: HUGO BOSS continues to redefine what it means to deliver speed, consistency and flexibility at a global level. The transformation of its IT landscape is another step in its journey to becoming the leading premium tech-driven fashion platform worldwide and Manhattan Active Omni has been instrumental in enabling the German fashion icon to deliver unique, seamless omnichannel experiences across all its channels and markets.

continues to redefine what it means to deliver speed, consistency and flexibility at a global level. The transformation of its IT landscape is another step in its journey to becoming the leading premium tech-driven fashion platform worldwide and Manhattan Active Omni has been instrumental in enabling the German fashion icon to deliver unique, seamless omnichannel experiences across all its channels and markets. Distribution Innovation: ASDA has delivered one of the UK's most ambitious retail technology transformations. Following the separation from its parent company, it re-platformed critical systems at pace, maintained continuity across nationwide supply operations, and laid the foundations for future innovation. A central part of this success has been the rapid rollout of Manhattan Active Warehouse Management across 27 depots, in the process, setting a new standard for scale and speed in the industry.

has delivered one of the UK's most ambitious retail technology transformations. Following the separation from its parent company, it re-platformed critical systems at pace, maintained continuity across nationwide supply operations, and laid the foundations for future innovation. A central part of this success has been the rapid rollout of Manhattan Active Warehouse Management across 27 depots, in the process, setting a new standard for scale and speed in the industry. Outstanding Contribution to Sustainability: Guided by its purpose of 'Powering progress for future generations,' Cebeo, part of Sonepar has embedded sustainability into the very fabric of its business across 40 countries. With bold commitments under the Science Based Targets initiative, and with assistance from Manhattan, it has achieved a BREEAM-Excellent certified warehouse of the future, introducing returnable plastic totes as a further step toward a more circular economy.

Guided by its purpose of 'Powering progress for future generations,' has embedded sustainability into the very fabric of its business across 40 countries. With bold commitments under the Science Based Targets initiative, and with assistance from Manhattan, it has achieved a BREEAM-Excellent certified warehouse of the future, introducing returnable plastic totes as a further step toward a more circular economy. Consulting Partner of the Year: Deloitte has stood out this year in terms of the depth and diversity of their contribution in EMEA. The team has engaged in multiple Tier-1 projects with Manhattan across both the Manhattan Active Supply Chain and Manhattan Active Omni product suites, in many different countries across Europe.

has stood out this year in terms of the depth and diversity of their contribution in EMEA. The team has engaged in multiple Tier-1 projects with Manhattan across both the Manhattan Active Supply Chain and Manhattan Active Omni product suites, in many different countries across Europe. Technology Partner of the Year:Google Cloud Platform provides the underlying technology that Manhattan Active solutions run on, but over the course of 2025 the relationship has grown significantly. Manhattan solutions are now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace and in Europe we are engaging together on multiple strategic accounts delivering a more collaborative, complete approach to delivering for our mutual customers.

"This year's awards represent the third year we have recognised outstanding contributions in these categories. It never ceases to inspire me when I see how our solutions are being creatively applied to solve real-world business challenges by our customers, and how the (increasingly important) relationships within our partner ecosystem continue to flourish," Seroux finished.

