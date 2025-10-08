Haleon plc (LSE/NYSE:HLN), a leading global consumer company that specialises in everyday health and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), the world's #1 AI CRM, today announced that Haleon will leverage Salesforce to drive more effective engagement with pharmacies and healthcare professionals worldwide.

Haleon has chosen Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud for Customer Engagement, Data Cloud, and Agentforce to support its 4,500-strong sales force globally. The AI-powered solution will enable the global consumer healthcare company to have more productive customer interactions, deepening its relationships with pharmacists and healthcare professionals around the world. This should serve to benefit millions of consumers globally by giving more people better access to everyday healthcare products.

With Salesforce, Haleon's sales representatives will spend less time on administrative tasks and have access to data-driven insights on consumer demographics, shopping trends, and point-of-sale marketing. This will enable Haleon's sales representatives to focus their efforts on value-add activities such as bespoke activation plans for their customers.

Additionally, Haleon, maker of category leading brands like Sensodyne, Voltaren, and Centrum, will serve as a design partner for Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud for Customer Engagement. In this role, Haleon will influence the development of Salesforce's life sciences solutions to further address the specific needs of the consumer health industry, including by supporting product availability, shelf-life management, promotions, and inventory management across global retail and online channels.

"We are excited to partner with Salesforce to bring more effective, data-driven insights to our customers. This selection of Life Sciences Cloud and Agentforce will enable pharmacists and healthcare professionals to more efficiently deliver better everyday health to millions of people all around the world," commented Claire Dickson, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Haleon.

Dickson continued, "We are also delighted to advise Salesforce on the development of the consumer health capabilities of the platform. We are committed to shaping the future of our industry and look forward to impacting the development of tools that will help support the growth of all our categories."

"Haleon's adoption of our next-generation Life Sciences Cloud for Customer Engagement and Agentforce will reimagine how the consumer health industry engages with pharmacies and HCPs through real-time insights and trusted AI," said Frank Defesche, General Manager of Life Sciences at Salesforce. "Their insights ensure we're meeting the complex, specific needs of the consumer healthcare industry without having to customize solutions all while promoting greater productivity, innovation, and wellness."

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE/NYSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with a purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's product portfolio spans six major categories Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Therapeutic Skin Health and Other. Its long-standing brands such as Advil, Centrum, Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Polident, Sensodyne, Theraflu and Voltaren are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

For more information, please visit www.haleon.com

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size reimagine their business for the world of AI. With Salesforce's trusted platform and Agentforce, organizations can bring humans together with agents to drive customer success-powered by AI, data, and action. With its long-standing history powering the healthcare industry, Salesforce continues to be invested in driving healthier outcomes for pharma and medtech organizations. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

Order Management is expected to be available as a part of Life Sciences Cloud for Customer Engagement starting October 2026. Any unreleased services or features referenced here are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available.

