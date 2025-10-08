SMX Public Limited: Rolling Stone, USA Today, Morning Honey, Straits Times, and Other Editorial Power Hitters Highlight SMX's World-Changing Circularity Platform

Global media outlets highlight how SMX's molecular marker technology is redefining recycling, traceability, and "proof as currency" across industries.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Every now and then, the media chorus hits the same note - and when names like Rolling Stone, USA Today, The Straits Times, Morning Honey, OPIS, and The Los Angeles Tribune all harmonize on a similar editorial tune, it's worth listening. Each outlet, in its own voice, is highlighting how transformative SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) can be by using molecular marking technology to reshape global recycling markets and turn proof - not promises - into a globally recognized currency.

Rolling Stone said it best: plastic promises are dead, and proof is the new flex. That single headline marked the moment sustainability became measurable. SMX didn't just join that conversation; it became the evidence. Its molecular marker technology gives materials a digital memory- a verifiable fingerprint that remains intact through recycling, reuse, or resale. Suddenly, discussions about circular economies stopped being theoretical; they became a practical reality. SMX is the one to make all of it verifiable.

Then, USA Today ran the numbers and revealed the harsh reality: A $824 billion plastics market is facing the need for traceability, something definitely in the SMX platform's wheelhouse. When a product can prove where it came from, what it's made of, and how it moves, the result isn't just cleaner reporting - it's fewer losses, fewer disputes, and stronger margins. That's the moment SMX moves proof from compliance to profitability.

The Editorial Voice is Spreading

The attention didn't stop there. The Straits Times in Singapore covered the city-state's digital passport for plastics - a real-world policy environment that highlights what SMX is already building in ASEAN. OPIS ran an in-depth look at how digitalizing waste can turn landfill liabilities into verifiable value streams. There's more.

Morning Honey connected the dots between transparent supply chains and fairer trade outcomes, explaining how traceability technology can soften the impact of tariffs and improve consumer trust. Sourcing Journal spotlighted how SMX's molecular markers are being used in lambskin and leather to improve traceability across the fashion industry. Yes, there was more.

The Los Angeles Tribune captured the shift in one headline: " Carbon Credits Had Their Day ." The replacement? SMX's Plastic Cycle Token (PCT) - the blockchain-verified tool that turns recycled materials into tradable digital assets.

Covering a Circularity Story for the Right Reasons

Taken together, this isn't random coverage. It's a global validation loop, where culture, policy, industry, and media all converge on one company. When Rolling Stone calls you a flex, USA Today calls you a market, and The Straits Times covers your playbook, the narrative isn't being built. It's being confirmed.

It's not a purely consumer-focused story, either. Because SMX's technology spans plastics, rubber, textiles, metals, and electronics, giving every material its own digital identity, it serves a world that's finally demanding transparency, rather than politely asking for it. That's also leading governments to recognize SMX's platform as a regulatory breakthrough- one that gives brands the power to replace promises with proof and deliver real, measurable accountability.

That's a win for everyone, including the planet. It's taken time, but now, with culture, commerce, and policy all echoing the same message, SMX isn't just writing headlines anymore. It's inspiring them. Every new feature, every collaboration, every government project adds to the growing proof that transparency doesn't need to be optional but the standard. SMX didn't wait for the world to catch up; it built the blueprint for how industries can move forward.

Proof is now the story and the currency, and SMX is both the author and the mint.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of gold, steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EMAIL: info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rolling-stone-usa-today-morning-honey-straits-times-and-other-ed-1084235