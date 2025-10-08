

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The major European markets are up firmly in positive territory now, although markets in Asia closed weak amid a bit of uncertainty about the pace of U.S. interest-rate cuts following mixed messages from Fed officials.



Despite political uncertainty in France, the major markets in Europe are up, as steel stocks climb higher, reacting to the European Union's proposal to lower shipment quotas for tariff-free steel imports into the bloc, and hike tariffs on volumes that are above the proposed limits.



U.S. index futures are slightly higher, and the six-currency Dollar Index has moved up as well.



Crude oil futures are notably higher, and the yellow metal has marched on to a new high.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA Futures at 46,913 (up 0.13%) S&P Futures at 6,771 (up 0.14%) Nasdaq Futures at 25,088.00 (up 0.19%)



UK's FTSE 100 at 9,546.05 (up 0.86%) Germany's DAX at 24,564.14 (up 0.72%) France's CAC 40 at 8,043.25 up (0.86%) Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,634.10 (up 0.36%) Japan's Nikkei 225 at 47,734.99 (down 0.45%) Australia's S&P/ASX 200 at 8,947.60 (down 0.1%) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 28,829.46 (down 0.48%)



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1631 (down 0.22%) GBP/USD at 1.3405 )down 0.15%) USD/JPY at 152.67 (up 0.51%) AUD/USD at 0.6573 (down 0.13%) USD/CAD at 1.3945 (down 0.03%) Dollar Index at 98.85 (up 0.25%)



10-year Government bond yields:



U.S. at 4.102% (down 0.03) Germany at 2.668% (down 0.0439) France at 3.5080% (down 0.0624) UK at 4.7050 (down 0.021) Japan at 1.7040 (up 0.0233)



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $66.28 (up 0.83%) Crude WTI (Nov) at $62.55 (up 1.33%) Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,056.00 (up 1.29%)



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $122,832 (up 1.15%) Ethereum at $4,488.59 (up 0.84%) XRP at $2.8746 (down 3.2%) BNB at $1.316.30 (up 0.33%) Solana at $221.229 (down 4.03%)



