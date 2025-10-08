Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4 | Ticker-Symbol: R3D
Tradegate
08.10.25 | 13:27
18,190 Euro
+0,17 % +0,030
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,17018,17514:44
18,17018,17514:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2025 14:34 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Iveco Group N.V. inaugurates completely renovated test track in Germany

Turin, 8th October 2025. IVECO, the brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) that designs, manufactures and markets light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, has officially inaugurated its fully renovated and expanded test track in Ulm, Germany. This renovation follows last year's upgrade to the Group's proving ground in Turin, Italy: together, the two state-of-the-art complexes significantly advance the company's testing capabilities for next-generation commercial vehicles.

Originally opened in the late 1980s, the Ulm test track just underwent a major renovation to enhance testing of Iveco Group's mobility solutions for the future, including trucks, buses and special-purpose vehicles. The 150,000 square metres of this cutting-edge complex feature a new driving dynamics area and a 1.6-kilometre oval circuit with steep curves and dedicated tracks for braking, noise testing and incline trials under highly realistic conditions. In addition, the track is designed to accommodate future technologies, such as those on board electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Sustainability played a big role in this renovation: large volumes of asphalt and concrete were recycled, locally sourced gravel and stone minimised transport distances, and advanced construction methods reduced emissions on-site. The attention to environmental aspects is also seen in optimised rainwater management and noise protection measures.

The renovation in Ulm follows the renewal of the test track in Turin, Italy, which was reopened in July 2024 after eight months of work. The historic track was first built in 1975 and has been fully modernised with a new road surface and upgraded safety systems extending across 30,000 square metres. The complex now includes a 1.2-kilometer oval circuit, a dedicated area for acceleration and braking tests, and slopes ranging from 8% to 60% for performance validation and homologation of IVECO and IVECO BUS vehicles.

The two operations confirm continued investments in Iveco Group's industrial footprint and enhance its long-term capacity to deliver the most innovative and sustainable transport solutions.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Attachments

  • 20251008_PR_Iveco_Group_inaugurates_Ulm_test_track (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e4a710e2-1d83-4f06-8f2d-65d678a20525)
  • IVECO GROUP N.V. (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4285c790-468c-426b-b502-c63073d297ef)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.