Iveco Group N.V.: FPT seals a trio of important new contracts for the agriculture segment

Turin, 11th November 2025. FPT, the brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) dedicated to the design, production and sale of powertrains and solutions for on-road and off-road vehicles, as well as marine and power generation applications, recently signed long-term contracts with three multi-national agricultural equipment manufacturers: SDF, JCB and Lindner. These agreements were officially launched at Agritechnica 2025, one of the largest trade fairs for agricultural machinery, which is currently taking place in Hannover, Germany, until November 15th.

Furthermore, at Agritechnica FPT was recognised for its contribution to three tractors awarded Tractor of the Year® out of a total of five Tractors categories. The 2026 HighPower Tractor of the Year was awarded to the Claas Axion 9.450 Terra Trac, powered by FPT's CURSOR 9 engine. The 2026 Specialised Tractor of the Year went to the New Holland T4.120 F Auto Command, equipped with FPT's F36 engine. Finally, the 2026 Sustainable Tractor of the Year was awarded to the JCB New Fastrac 6300, powered by FPT's N67 engine.

SDF is a leading producer of tractors and agricultural machinery, with a vast portfolio and global presence. At Agritechnica, FPT and SDF signed an agreement for the supply of FPT's high-performance N67 engines to power SDF's newly launched DEUTZ-FAHR 8 series TTV tractor range.

JCB is a significant player in the construction and agricultural equipment sector, particularly for its specialised vehicles. To power its Fastrac 6000 series of tractors, JCB also chose FPT's N67 engine which is characterised by fuel efficiency and extremely low operating costs.

Lindner is a leader in Europe producing tractors for Alpine mountain and grassland farming. FPT will supply N45 engines for Lindner's Lintrac 160 LDrive tractors, the company's most powerful tractor to date.

Sylvain Blaise, President Powertrain, Iveco Group, commented: "This year, Agritechnica sees us playing an even more prominent role in the industry, with new companies placing their trust in our products. Externally, this is the clearest signal of the value our engines bring to original equipment manufacturers, across every market and application. Internally, it will inspire the entire FPT team to continue along this path, powering the journey of innovation, quality, and sustainability that began over a century ago, and which we can now leverage to face new challenges and explore new horizons."

FPT is the largest independent powertrain manufacturer for agricultural equipment, powering over 110,000 new vehicles each year. In Europe, one in every three tractors and two out of five combines rely on FPT engines.

