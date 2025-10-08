S&P Global and IBM Deploy Agentic AI to Improve Enterprise Operations

Strategic alliance combines IBM AI Orchestration with S&P Global data to transform supply chain, procurement, finance and insurance

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced they are partnering to embed IBM's watsonx Orchestrate agentic framework into S&P Global's suite of offerings, starting with supply chain management. This collaboration aims to equip businesses with AI-powered tools to help tackle some of the biggest challenges in today's global supply chain.



The new offering is designed to provide S&P Global clients with solutions that enhance insight and visibility into supply chain and vendor selection tools, leveraging AI agents and combining data and content across procurement, trade, country and supplier risk domains. S&P Global will also build new agents for IBM's watsonx Orchestrate Agent Catalog using S&P Global's proprietary data, research, and analytics aimed to expedite decision-making across supply chain management. Beyond supply chain, S&P Global plans to integrate IBM AI technology with additional risk intelligence services in its Market Intelligence division.

"Partnering with IBM will elevate the AI-driven capabilities we offer to our customers in the supply chain space," said Saugata Saha, President of S&P Global Market Intelligence and Chief Enterprise Data Officer of S&P Global. "By integrating IBM's innovative AI capabilities with S&P Global's distinctive data and analytics offerings, we are creating an exciting combination that is set to advance actionable insights and streamline workflows. Our goal with this collaboration is to empower organizations in improving procurement strategies, managing risks, and making informed decisions - ultimately driving greater efficiency in a changing market."

"Supply chains have become increasingly global and complex, and AI agents can help businesses restore control," said Rob Thomas, Chief Commercial Officer and Senior Vice President of IBM. "Combining IBM's watsonx Orchestrate AI capabilities with S&P Global's supply chain data allows agents to connect data to action, streamlining processes and quickly adapting to help optimize performance. Our collaboration with S&P Global will expand to leveraging agentic AI to improve other core business functions such as finance, procurement and insurance."

S&P Global's supply chain offering is part of its Market Intelligence division's Risk & Valuation Services portfolio. The portfolio's suite of products powers global markets by bringing together differentiated data, valuations, analytics and deep market expertise to help the market pinpoint risk exposures, price assets and create transparency. Powered by S&P Global's Enterprise Data Organization, the company is committed to providing AI-ready data designed for machine learning and AI applications to enable faster model development and deployment. This collaboration is also another step in S&P Global's vision for agentic AI. Via Kensho, its AI innovation hub, S&P Global is developing trusted AI agents to transform the enterprise and the value it brings to customers.

IBM watsonx Orchestrate is a single solution to orchestrate AI agents, assistants and workflows across businesses. In May, IBM introduced Agent Catalog-a central hub within watsonx Orchestrate that simplifies discovery of innovative agents from IBM and its partner ecosystem. It currently features 500+ pre-built agents and tools.

Statements regarding IBM's and S&P Global's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice, and represent goals and objectives only.

About IBM

IBM (NYSE: IBM) is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides Essential Intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and Accelerate Progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

