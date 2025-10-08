

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Global (SPG), a financial data and analytics company, and IBM (IBM), a global technology and consulting company, Wednesday announced the introduction of artificial intelligent agents to optimize business performance. This initiative aims to accomplish businesses with AI-enabled tools to handle today's complex and global supply chain.



Under this partnership, IBM's watsonx Orchestrate agentic framework will be integrated into S&P Global's suite of offerings, designed to provide solutions regarding supply chain, procurement, finance and insurance.



Saugata Saha, President of S&P Global Market Intelligence and Chief Enterprise Data Officer of S&P Global stated 'Our goal with this collaboration is to empower organizations in improving procurement strategies, managing risks, and making informed decisions ultimately driving greater efficiency in a changing market.'



In the pre-market hours, SPG's shares are trading 0.71 percent or 3.40 cents higher at $484.46, and IBM's shares are trading 0.19 percent or 0.55 cents higher at $294.44 on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News