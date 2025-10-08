Leidos Holdings, Inc.: Leidos to modernize Kazakhstan's air traffic control system for future growth with nationwide common automation platform

RESTON, Va., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on more than 20 years of supporting the Republic of Kazakhstan's aviation operations, Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) recently signed a contract with Kazaeronavigatsia (KAN), the country's air navigation service provider, to modernize the air traffic control system to accommodate the significant growth that's projected for the country's aviation sector.

Leidos will upgrade the systems that help air traffic controllers safely manage planes on the ground and in the air. In addition to a hardware refresh, Leidos will install its SkyLine-X Air Traffic Management system that will provide controllers with end-to-end surveillance, improved safety functions and streamlined operations. SkyLine-X brings a common automation platform with a modular and open architecture that is designed to be resilient, easy to use, and flexible for future needs.

"Over the past 20 years, Leidos has been more than a supplier; they have been a strategic ally," said Faat Bogdashkin, Director General of Kazaeronavigatsia. "They have consistently anticipated our needs and involved their solutions to help us navigate a changing market. We look forward to continuing our successful cooperation with Leidos on the Air Traffic Management System modernization with SkyLine-X. It is important to meet our mission to safely manage the growing volume of air traffic in Kazakhstan."

The agreement has a 19-year period of performance and includes work at four control centers and 21 towers across the country.

"We value the trust we've built over the past two decades working with KAN," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health and Civil Sector president. "The skies over Kazakhstan are key to international flight paths and this upgrade helps support the country's safe and reliable air traffic system and allows controllers to continue managing the airspace with increased confidence."

According to the Kazakhstan government, by 2030, the country's annual passenger traffic is expected to reach 26 million people, up from almost 15 million, its civil aircraft fleet is expected to more than double, and 81 new international destinations are to be added. Drawing on a track record of safely guiding flights across U.S. and global skies, Leidos is well positioned to efficiently modernize Kazakhstan's air traffic control infrastructure and meet the demands of the future.

Kazakhstan currently has a flight safety rating of 82%, well above the global average of 70.8%, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

