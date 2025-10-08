Fortitude Gold Corp: Fortitude Gold Drills 33.53 Meters Grading 0.75 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters Grading 3.97 g/t Gold at County Line East Pit

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") announced multiple oxide gold drill intercepts at and near surface at the historic East Pit located on the County Line Property. Intercepts include 33.53 meters grading 0.75 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 6.10 meters grading 3.97 g/t gold. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A. offering investors exposure to both gold production and dividend yield.

East Pit drill highlights include (m=meters, g/t=grams per tonne) (full drill table below):

Hole# CLRC-345:

21.34 m of 0.75 g/t gold incl.

3.05 m of 1.50 g/t gold

Hole# CLRC-393:

38.10 m of 0.60 g/t gold from surface incl.

3.05 m of 1.86 g/t gold

Hole# CLRC-397:

33.53 m of 0.75 g/t gold from surface incl.

3.05 m of 1.44 g/t gold

3.05 m of 1.94 g/t gold

1.52 m of 1.63 g/t gold

Hole# CLRC-398:

21.34 m of 0.71 g/t gold from surface incl.

1.52 m of 3.00 g/t gold

Hole# CLRC-402:

13.72 m of 0.72 g/t gold from surface incl.

3.05 m of 1.61 g/t gold

Hole# CLRC-413:

6.10 m of 3.97 g/t gold

This drill program, completed months ago with results recently received after an assaying backlog, focused on the historic County Line East Pit and indicates a growing resource at the County Line property. This program intercepted multiple intervals of oxide gold mineralization at and near surface. The East Pit is located approximately 500 meters southeast of the main County Line historic open pit where the Company targets County Line gold production in mid-2026. The Company recently received all approvals from the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection ("NDEP") to construct and operate the County Line mine in September 2025.

The County Line Project is located approximately 16 miles northeast of the Company's operating Isabella Pearl gold mine via Nevada State Route 361. The project is located within both Mineral and Nye Counties, Nevada and straddles the borders between the two. The project has a minimal footprint impact and requires limited infrastructure whereby the Company intends to mine and truck County Line mineralization to its nearby Isabella Pearl operation, leveraging the Company's existing heap leach pad and gold processing facilities. The project includes the expansion of two existing historic open pits and an existing waste rock storage facility, low- and high-grade ore stockpiles, access roads, a mobile crushing facility, and exploration drilling within the proposed Plan of Operations boundary for potential project expansion.

"This County Line East Pit drill program intercepted significant near surface intervals of oxide gold mineralization," stated Mr. Allan Turner, Vice President of Exploration for Fortitude Gold. "We look to expand County Line, and with the project now fully permitted, we have the ability to drill freely inside the new Plan of Operations boundary. These and other recently announced drill results from County Line are being modeled for potential inclusion into a mine operations plan and possibly an update of our County Line Project resource estimate."

"Additional high-grade oxide gold intercepts speak to our County Line project's expansion potential," stated Mr. Jason Reid, CEO and President of Fortitude Gold. "We are not only excited to build our second mine in Nevada, but we are also actively in the permitting process for several future mines including Scarlet South, Golden Mile, and Scarlet North. With the current administrations pro-business and pro-mining stance that is actively moving to streamline regulatory processes line NEPA, we target obtaining as many mine permits as possible in the next few years for operational longevity."

COUNTY LINE EAST PIT OCTOBER 2025 REVERSE CIRCULATION DRILL SUMMARY HIGHLIGHTS Hole # Angle From Interval Au Hole # Angle From Interval Au deg Meters Meters g/t deg Meters Meters g/t CLRC-331 -55 45.72 1.52 1.03 CLRC-394 -90 0.00 13.72 0.40 CLRC-337 -75 97.54 3.05 0.85 18.29 1.52 0.36 105.16 1.52 0.41 32.00 1.52 0.42 CLRC-340 -75 80.77 1.52 0.38 85.34 6.10 0.62 86.87 1.52 0.71 incl. 85.34 1.52 1.16 89.92 7.62 0.55 99.06 3.05 0.72 CLRC-343 -75 91.44 1.52 0.40 incl. 99.06 1.52 1.18 94.49 3.05 0.77 CLRC-395 -90 0.00 7.62 0.35 100.58 9.14 0.33 13.72 3.05 0.24 CLRC-345 -45 1.52 9.14 0.23 28.96 1.52 0.56 10.67 10.67 0.30 73.15 6.10 0.92 27.43 21.34 0.75 incl. 76.20 1.52 2.04 incl. 38.10 1.52 1.23 CLRC-397 -55 0.00 33.53 0.75 incl. 42.67 3.05 1.50 incl. 15.24 3.05 1.44 CLRC-369 -77 3.05 1.52 0.27 incl. 22.86 3.05 1.94 6.10 1.52 0.24 incl. 30.48 1.52 1.63 10.67 3.05 0.36 CLRC-398 -45 0.00 21.34 0.71 19.81 1.52 0.32 incl. 13.72 1.52 3.00 22.86 9.14 0.32 22.86 7.62 0.41 42.67 15.24 0.59 CLRC-399 -45 0.00 18.29 0.43 incl. 48.77 1.52 1.74 57.91 3.05 0.95 CLRC-370 -55 3.05 1.52 0.22 CLRC-400 -65 0.00 18.29 0.42 15.24 6.10 0.50 18.29 3.05 4.02 33.53 3.05 0.38 57.91 3.05 0.70 CLRC-371 -90 3.05 1.52 0.25 CLRC-401 -75 0.00 12.19 0.35 7.62 3.05 0.34 15.24 3.05 0.43 15.24 3.05 0.28 35.05 3.05 2.52 19.81 3.05 0.55 48.77 3.05 1.79 42.67 13.72 0.39 incl. 50.29 1.52 3.03 CLRC-388 -77 0.00 32.00 0.53 59.44 1.52 2.03 incl. 19.81 1.52 1.19 CLRC-402 -70 0.00 13.72 0.72 CLRC-389 -77 0.00 38.10 0.55 incl. 1.52 3.05 1.61 incl. 6.10 1.52 1.06 16.76 1.52 0.35 incl. 27.43 1.52 1.57 57.91 3.05 0.46 incl. 32.00 1.52 1.44 CLRC-403 -90 0.00 15.24 0.46 53.34 1.52 0.67 incl. 19.81 7.62 0.28 CLRC-390 -77 0.00 30.48 0.51 32.00 6.10 0.35 incl. 27.43 3.05 1.46 57.91 3.05 0.70 33.53 3.05 1.12 CLRC-404 -65 0.00 15.24 0.45 53.34 1.52 0.53 19.81 22.86 0.78 CLRC-391 -77 0.00 28.96 0.56 incl. 27.43 1.52 1.09 incl. 21.34 3.05 1.06 incl. 32.00 3.05 2.88 32.00 1.52 0.99 CLRC-413 -70 0.00 13.72 0.45 42.67 1.52 0.54 incl. 18.29 6.10 3.97 CLRC-392 -77 0.00 1.52 0.37 41.15 3.05 0.40 6.10 22.86 0.61 48.77 3.05 0.48 incl. 25.91 1.52 2.83 CLRC-414 -90 0.00 13.72 0.37 30.48 4.57 0.69 16.76 7.62 0.93 35.05 1.52 1.17 incl. 19.81 1.52 1.72 CLRC-393 -77 0.00 38.10 0.60 42.67 1.52 0.45 incl. 21.34 3.05 1.86 45.72 1.52 1.46 41.15 3.05 0.57 Assays by American Assay Laboratories, Sparks, Nevada, USA. Meters downhole, not true width.

COUNTY LINE EAST PIT OCTOBER 2025 AIR TRACK DRILL SUMMARY HIGHLIGHTS Hole # Angle From Interval Au deg Meters Meters g/t CLAT-021 -90 0.00 21.34 0.58 CLAT-022 -90 0.00 30.48 0.67 incl. 21.34 6.10 1.56 CLAT-024 -90 0.00 30.48 0.67 incl. 6.10 3.05 1.54 CLAT-026 -90 0.00 18.29 0.62 incl. 4.57 1.52 1.28 19.81 4.57 0.29 CLAT-070 -90 0.00 30.48 0.65 incl. 16.76 1.52 1.62 incl. 19.81 1.52 1.22 incl. 24.38 1.52 1.46 CLAT-078 -90 0.00 19.81 0.52 incl. 1.52 1.52 1.30 Assays by American Assay Laboratories, Sparks, Nevada, USA. Meters downhole, not true width.

About Fortitude Gold Corp.:

Fortitude Gold is a U.S. based gold producer targeting projects with low operating costs, high margins, and strong returns on capital. The Company's strategy is to grow organically, remain debt-free, and distribute dividends. The Company's Nevada Mining Unit consists of seven high-grade gold properties located in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt and an eighth high-grade gold property in west central Nevada. The Isabella Pearl gold mine, located on the Isabella Pearl mineralized trend, is currently in production and the fully permitted County Line mine is in development. Nevada, U.S.A. is among the world's premier mining friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. If you are risk-averse you should NOT buy shares in Fortitude Gold Corp. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding the Company's strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release.

Contact:

Greg Patterson

719-717-9825

greg.patterson@fortitudegold.com

www.Fortitudegold.com

