Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas to Showcase Iron Drone Raider and the U.S. Launch of Ondas Capital at AUSA 2025 in Washington, D.C.

Participation highlights Ondas' expanding presence in U.S. defense markets with autonomous counter-UAS capabilities

U.S. launch of Ondas Capital expected to deploy $150 million to accelerate deployment of mature unmanned systems (UxS)-including aerial, maritime, and ground systems- counter-UxS, robotics, AI, autonomy, and advanced simulation tools

American Robotics, supported by strategic partner Mistral, to engage global defense leaders at the premier land-power exposition

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, today announced American Robotics and Ondas Capital will attend the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition 2025 (AUSA 2025) in Washington, D.C., from October 13-15 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

AUSA 2025 is the premier land-power exposition in North America, drawing over 44,000 attendees-including military leaders, policymakers, and defense industry executives-from more than 90 countries.

American Robotics' participation will be supported by Mistral, which has 35 years of experience providing defense technology business development, following their strategic partnership to accelerate U.S. defense and homeland security sales of autonomous drone systems. At the event, American Robotics will highlight its Iron Drone Raider counter-UAS system-showcasing its advanced, autonomous detection and neutralization capabilities to a global defense audience.

Ondas Capital will host an exclusive reception during AUSA to mark the U.S. launch of its strategy to deploy $150 million to accelerate the deployment of mature global defense and security technologies. The reception will bring together Members of Congress, congressional staff, White House officials, Department of Defense officials, industry executives, and defense media for a discussion on Ondas Capital's mission to fund and rapidly scale mature and combat proven UxS and AI solutions.

"Our presence at AUSA 2025 underscores Ondas' expanding leadership in defense innovation," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings. "Through Ondas Capital, we're deploying strategic investments to accelerate the scaling of proven unmanned and AI systems for the U.S. and Allied nations. Together with our partners at Mistral, we're advancing critical counter-UAS and autonomy solutions that strengthen national and homeland security."

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks. Ondas' technologies offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries.

OAS delivers a portfolio of AI-powered defense and security platforms that are deployed globally to safeguard sensitive locations, populations, and infrastructure. Through its subsidiaries American Robotics, Airobotics, and Apeiro Motion, OAS offers the Optimus System-the first U.S. FAA-certified small UAS for automated aerial security and data capture-the Iron Drone Raider-an autonomous counter-UAS platform-and Apeiro's advanced ground robotics and tethered UAV systems, supported by innovative navigation and communications technologies.

Ondas Capital plans to combine advisory services and strategic investment management services to accelerate the rapid scaling and global deployment of unmanned and autonomous systems to Allied defense and security markets.

Ondas Networks provides software-defined wireless broadband technology through its FullMAX platform, based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. This standards-based system delivers high-performance connectivity for mission-critical IoT applications in markets such as rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings: www.ondas.com, X and LinkedIn

For Ondas Autonomous Systems: LinkedIn

For Airobotics: www.airoboticsdrones.com, X and LinkedIn

For American Robotics: www.american-robotics.com, X and LinkedIn

For Apeiro Motion: www.apeiro-motion.com, LinkedIn

For Ondas Networks: www.ondasnetworks.com, X and LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Holdings Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Holdings Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-to-showcase-iron-drone-raider-and-the-u.s.-launch-of-ondas-1084305