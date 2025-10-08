Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
WKN: A40A34 | ISIN: US53947R1059 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.10.25 | 22:00
76,95 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
08.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
21 Leser
Loar Holdings Inc.: Loar Holdings Announces the Addition of Jeremy Halford as Executive Vice President

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR) ("Loar," "we" and "our"), announces the addition of Jeremy Halford as Executive Vice President, reporting to CEO & Executive Co-Chairman, Dirkson Charles. Jeremy will have operational oversight for CAV Systems (Consett, UK), Safe Flight (White Plains, NY), Applied Engineering and The Freeman Company (Yankton, SD).

"We are excited to add Jeremy's strong operational and commercial expertise to the Loar family.", said Dirkson Charles. "Jeremy is a seasoned executive leader with a solid track record growing global manufacturing businesses and developing high performing teams. Most importantly his DNA aligns with our cultural values."

Jeremy's career spans more than two decades in various operational leadership and strategy roles at companies like Graftech, Arconic, Doncasters, Alcoa and General Motors.

Jeremy earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from GMI Engineering & Management Institute and MBA from Harvard University.

About Loar Holdings Inc.

Loar Holdings Inc. is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components that are essential for today's aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar has established relationships across leading aerospace and defense original equipment manufacturers and Tier Ones worldwide.

Contact

Ian McKillop
Loar Holdings Investor Relations
IR@loargroup.com

SOURCE: Loar Group Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/loar-holdings-announces-the-addition-of-jeremy-halford-as-executive-vice-pres-1084328

