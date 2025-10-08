Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Nexcel Metals Corp. (CSE: NEXX) (OTCQB: NXXCF) (FSE: 2OH) ("Nexcel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Cadillac Ventures Inc. (the "Optionor") and Wyloo Ring of Fire Ltd. (the "Minority Owner") pursuant to which the Company may earn up to a 58% interest in the Burnt Hill Tungsten Project (the "Property") located in New Brunswick, Canada. The Property is currently owned 58% by the Optionor and 42% by the Minority Owner.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire the Optionor's 58% interest in the Property in four stages:

First Option (to 29.6%): by paying $170,000 in cash (10% on signing and 90% within 45 days), issuing $330,000 in common shares of the Company within 45 business days, and making $5,000 monthly payments until the first cash installment is made;

Second Option (to 38.3%): by paying $25,000 in cash and issuing $200,000 in common shares of the Company on or before the first anniversary of the Agreement;

Third Option (to 46.4%): by paying $25,000 in cash and issuing $200,000 in common shares of the Company on or before the second anniversary of the Agreement; and

Fourth Option (to 58%): by paying $200,000 in cash and issuing $200,000 in common shares of the Company any time after the second anniversary of the Agreement.

All common shares issued pursuant to the Agreement will be subject to statutory hold periods in accordance with applicable securities laws and voluntary resale restrictions providing for staged release over a 36-month period. The Agreement remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Upon the Company earning a 51% interest in the Property, a joint venture will be formed between the Company, the Optionor and the Minority Owner. The Minority Owner has consented to the Agreement and its 42% interest in the Property will remain unaffected unless the Company and the Minority Owner agree to an acquisition of the 42% interest in the future.

No finders' fees are payable in connection with the Agreement. The Optionor and Minority Owner are arm's length parties to the Company.

About the Burnt Hill Project

The Burnt Hill tungsten/molybdenum property covers approximately 1540 hectares in central New Brunswick and hosts an NI 43-101 indicated resource of 1,761,000 tonnes within an open pit and underground averaging 0.292% WO3, 0.007% MoS2 and 0.008% SnO2, along with a further 1,520,000 inferred tonnes averaging 0.263% WO3, 0.008%MoS2 and 0.005% SnO2, as presented below. Also presented below, extracted from the 2013 Resource Report, is a statement of contained metal. In addition to the deposit area of the property, there are several other areas of identified tin, tungsten and molybdenum mineralization within the property boundary not yet at the resource stage.1





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11702/269547_12da7611247afb6f_001full.jpg

The contained metal represented by this resource statement after converting the metal compound to contained metal equivalents for the respective metal compounds is as follows:

(0.303% WO3) (79.29% Weight Percent Tungsten) (2,205 lbs/tonne) (527,000 tonnes) = 2.79

1,000,000

Mineral Resources Tungsten Molybdenum Tin Contained Metal (million pounds) (thousand pounds) (thousand pounds) Open Pit Indicated 2.79 34.82 45.76 Underground Indicated 6.19 130.46 192.867 Total Indicated 8.99 162.91 244.64 Open Pit Inferred 0.21 3.25 4.27 Underground Inferred 6.79 152.03 124.86 Total Inferred 6.99 160.7 131.98

Image 1: Property Location Map, Burnt Hill Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11702/269547_12da7611247afb6f_002full.jpg

Strategic Importance of Tungsten

Tungsten is a critical mineral with unique properties including the highest melting point of all metals, exceptional density, and resistance to thermal and mechanical stress. These characteristics make it indispensable in numerous high-performance applications.

In particular, tungsten plays an increasingly vital role in the aerospace and space industries. It is used in satellite components, rocket engine nozzles, radiation shielding, and high-temperature structural materials for spacecraft. Its strength and heat resistance also make tungsten a preferred material in the manufacture of advanced alloys used in turbine blades and hypersonic flight technology.

With growing demand for high-tech and defense applications, and limited global supply, tungsten has been designated a critical mineral by both the Canadian and U.S. governments. Projects like Burnt Hill are strategically important as secure domestic sources of this vital material.

About Nexcel Metals Corp

Nexcel Metals Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on the Lac Ducharme Property located in the Province of Québec.

Qualified Person

Francis Newton, P.Geo, a consultant for the Company, is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

1 Deposit Modeling & NI 43-101 Resource Estimate Burnt Hill Tungsten-Molybdenum-Tin Property Stanley Parish, York County, New Brunswick. Prepared by Southampton Associates Inc, August 1, 2013

