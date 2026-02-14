Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - Nexcel Metals Corp. (CSE: NEXX) (OTCQB: NXXCF) (FSE: 2OH) ("Nexcel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report (the "Technical Report") for its Burnt Hill Tungsten Project (the "Project"), located in Stanley Parish, York County, New Brunswick, Canada.

The Technical Report, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Burnt Hill Tungsten Project, New Brunswick", has an effective date of January 26, 2026, and was prepared for the Company by Derrick Strickland, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

Project Overview

The Burnt Hill Tungsten Project is located approximately 95 kilometres north of Fredericton, New Brunswick, and consists of one contiguous non-surveyed mineral claim comprising 70 mining cells totaling approximately 1,540 hectares. The Project is accessible by established logging roads and is situated in a well-known historic tungsten mining district.

Tungsten mineralization at Burnt Hill was first discovered in the late 1800s, with documented production occurring in 1915 and again between 1952 and 1956. Historical underground development, surface and underground drilling, and pilot-scale processing programs have been completed over several decades.

Mineralization at Burnt Hill is hosted in quartz veins associated with granitic intrusions within the Miramichi Terrane. The principal mineral assemblage includes wolframite, molybdenite, cassiterite, and pyrrhotite.

Figure 1: Burnt Hill Property Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11702/283884_nexcelimage.jpg

Recommended Work Program

The Technical Report recommends a two-phase exploration program:

Phase 1 - Data Compilation and GIS Integration

Compilation of all historical data into a modern GIS platform

Compilation of all historical data into a modern GIS platform Phase 2 - Geological Mapping, Sampling and Geophysics

Preliminary geological mapping, surface sampling, and geophysical surveys

The recommended work program is designed to modernize the historical dataset, verify historical results, and support future exploration targeting.

Technical Report Availability

The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and is also available upon request from the Company.

Qualified Person

Francis Newton, P.Geo, a consultant of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Newton is not independent of the Company.

Investor Relations

The Company also announces it has engaged Investor Insights Systems Inc. ("Investor Insights") for a term of three months commencing February 13th, 2026, to provide digital marketing services, including digital content creation, distribution, search engine marketing (SEM), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising and market awareness campaigns. Investor Insights will receive a total fee of USD $250,000 plus GST/HST, payable upfront, in consideration for services to be provided through the term of the engagement. To the Company's knowledge, neither Investor Insights nor its principals have any further interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. The Company is at arms-length from Investor Insights.

Services provided by Investor Insights will be overseen by Mac Foster and he can be reached at 179 Shaw St. Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Tel: (647) 302-3382, Email: mac@investorinsightssystems.com.

The Company also announces it has engaged Stock Marketing Inc ("Stock Marketing") for a 12 month term commencing on February 13th, 2026, for social media posting on behalf of the Company via the Company's social media accounts on the following social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, Threads, LinkedIn, Tik Tok and Bluesky. Stock Marketing will receive CAD $1,500 plus GST/HST per month. To the Company's knowledge, neither Stock Marketing nor its principals have any further interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. The Company is at arms-length from Stock Marketing.

Services provided by Stock Marketing will be overseen by Scott Breard and he can be reached at 200 North Service Road West #1, Oakville, Ontario, L6M 2Y1, Canada, Tel: 647-688-8100, Email: scott@stockmarketing.ca.

About Nexcel Metals Corp

Nexcel Metals Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on the Lac Ducharme Project located in the Province of Québec and the Burnt Hill Project located in the Province of New Brunswick.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Hugh Rogers"

CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Nexcel expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Nexcel based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Nexcel's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nexcel does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283884

Source: Nexcel Metals Corp.