

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - POMDOCTOR LIMITED (POM), an online medical services platform for chronic diseases in China, on Wednesday announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5 million American Depositary Shares at $4.00 each.



Six ADSs represent one Class A share, par value $0.0001 per share.The ADSs are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on October 8, 2025 under the ticker symbol POM.



The company has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 ADSs.



POMDOCTOR is expected to receive gross proceeds of roughly $20 million, with the offering slated to close on or about October 9, 2025.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News