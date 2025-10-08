Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
ACCESS Newswire
08.10.2025 15:38 Uhr
95 Leser
KeyBank: Key4Women Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary With Albany Key4Women Forum Featuring Giuliana Rancic

SEAT Founder and CEO Jennifer Lawrence receives Key4Women Achieve Award

ALBANY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / More than 300 women across the Capital Region celebrated the 20-year anniversary of Key4Women during the Annual Key4Women Forum at the Marriott on Wolf Road in Albany. Long-time E! News personality, fashion designer and bestselling author Giuliana Rancic served as the event's special guest.

Rancic's message was one of empowerment: "Everything you need to be successful is right here. Within you. But you have to work. There are no shortcuts."

Rancic also talked about her struggle with breast cancer. "You have no idea how strong you are until you have no choice but to be strong," she said, saying that lesson also applies to professional challenges.

Key4Women, officially launched in 2005 after piloting in Albany, supports women in business in meeting their professional and financial goals through advocacy, connections and empowerment. Two decades later, the program has grown into a dynamic community of more than 11,000 members across 27 markets in 14 states and even internationally.

"The Capital Region is the birthplace of the Key4Women program, and it's wonderful to see so many people look forward to this annual forum," said Rachael Sampson, national director of Key4Women. "It's truly an inspiring morning allowing women to meet, network and learn from others across various industries. We're so proud to host an event designed to help women thrive in their careers and personal lives."

Another highlight of the Annual Key4Women Forum is the presentation of the Achieve Award. The 2025 recipient was Social Enterprise and Training Center (SEAT) Founder and CEO Jennifer Lawrence. SEAT connects young people to meaningful work through transformative educational and workforce experiences that create a sense of purpose and hope.

Key4Women's charitable partner for the 2025 Key4Women Forum was ToLife!, a nonprofit serving all those affected by a breast cancer diagnosis in the greater Capital Region. Key4Women presented a $2,500 check to ToLife!. In addition, Key4Women donated $2,000 to SEAT.

Key4Women is free to Key clients and can be joined by visiting www.key.com/women. On the site, members can find business tips on such topics as SBA lending, marketing and business development, Human Resources and Information Technology.

# # #


Photo: Key4Women Forum featured guest Giuliana Rancic answers a question from an audience member.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/key4women-celebrates-20-year-anniversary-with-albany-key4women-forum-1084340

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
