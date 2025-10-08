Twin Hospitality Group Inc. Appoints Melissa Fry as Chief Marketing Officer

Award-Winning Senior Marketing Leader Joins High-Growth Specialty Casual Dining Company

DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Hospitality Group Inc. ("Twin Hospitality") (Nasdaq: TWNP), the parent company of Twin Peaks and Smokey Bones, today announced the appointment of Melissa Fry as Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Fry brings over 25 years of proven marketing expertise across the restaurant and hospitality industries, most recently serving as Senior Director of Marketing for Hooters of America, where she played a key role in elevating the brand's global presence.

Since joining Twin Hospitality Group in May, CEO Kim Boerema has strategically strengthened the executive team while refining operational excellence. Following the recent appointments of Ken Brendemihl as President of Smokey Bones and the promotion of Lexi Burns to Chief People Officer of Twin Hospitality Group, Fry's addition as CMO further solidifies the leadership foundation needed to capitalize on the Company's growth trajectory. With nearly 100 Twin Peaks units in the development pipeline, these key hires position Twin Hospitality Group to execute its ambitious expansion strategy.

At Hooters of America, Fry spearheaded comprehensive marketing initiatives spanning national media campaigns, digital transformation, influencer partnerships, targeted local store marketing, and experiential activations that drove brand engagement and revenue growth. In her new role, Fry will leverage this proven expertise to amplify brand awareness, enhance guest engagement, and drive measurable growth across Twin Hospitality's marketing portfolio.

"Melissa brings unparalleled experience in experiential dining," said Kim Boerema, CEO of Twin Hospitality Group. "Her proven ability to craft innovative, community-driven campaigns and scale field marketing strategies is indicative of the leadership needed to drive traffic and deepen guest engagement. Under Melissa's direction, we will unlock meaningful synergies between Twin Peaks and Smokey Bones, enhancing marketing efficiencies across our portfolio while preserving each brand's distinct identity."

"Twin Peaks has redefined the experiential dining landscape by combining strong growth momentum with a signature scratch-made menu, elevated bar program, and a one-of-a-kind guest experience," said Melissa Fry, Chief Marketing Officer of Twin Hospitality Group. "I'm excited to build on that momentum by expanding on the brand's digital and local presence and driving meaningful guest connections that fuel long-term growth."

For more information on Twin Hospitality Group, visit https://ir.twinpeaksrestaurant.com/.

About Twin Hospitality Group Inc.

Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNP) is a restaurant company that strategically develops and operates and franchises specialty casual dining restaurant concepts with a goal to redefine the casual dining category with its experiential driven brands, Twin Peaks and Smokey Bones. Twin Peaks, known as the ultimate sports lodge, is an award-winning restaurant and sports bar brand with 114 locations across 27 states and Mexico and is known for its made-from-scratch food, 29-degree draft beer, innovative cocktail program and sports on wall-to-wall televisions. Smokey Bones is a full-service, meat-centric restaurant brand and concept with 51 locations, across 16 states specializing in ribs and a variety of other slow-smoked, fire-grilled and seared meats, along with a full bar. For more information, please visit www.twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

