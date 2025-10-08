Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Aflac Incorporated: Color Us Checkered: Aflac Headquarters Dons Checkered Pattern To Remind Employees To Check for Cancer

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

In August, Aflac launched the Check for Cancer movement to turn the familiar checkered pattern into a powerful reminder to get checked for cancer. To help drive that point on their home turf and in the local community, Aflac hosted kids from Columbus High School, in Columbus, Georgia, to help color the headquarters walkway in a checkered pattern, serving as a bold reminder for employees to schedule their annual screenings.

An estimated 1 in 3 Americans are at risk of being diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.1 That's a staggering number, but if caught early, the chances of survival can exceed more than 90% in some cancers.2 It's why getting checked early and educating people about the benefits of being proactive are so important. And, when cancer is caught early, treatment is often less intensive and less costly - a benefit for individuals, employers and the broader health care system.

With a mission to increase screenings by 10% over 10 years, Aflac's Check for Cancer campaign also reflects the company's long-standing commitment to supporting policyholders before, during and beyond a diagnosis by helping shift the focus from reaction to prevention. As a pioneer in cancer insurance, Aflac helps millions of Americans with financial burdens that are often experienced when a loved one is diagnosed with cancer.

Check for Cancer is a movement, not a moment, and the momentum continues with you. Awareness leads to action, and action begins with us. Here are a couple of ways you can take action and help keep the conversation going:

  • Get checked. Keep an eye out for the checkered patterns - the reminders are everywhere - and let them serve as a prompt for you to schedule your routine health screenings and encourage loved ones to do the same.

  • Use your voice. Got a cute checkered top or love a good game of chess? Post photos of checkered patters on social media using CheckForCancer and tag @Aflac. For every mention, Aflac will donate $5 to support childhood cancer care and research, up to $1 million.

To learn more, visit Aflac.com/CheckForCancer.

1 American Cancer Society. "Cancer Information and Resources." https://www.cancer.org. Accessed August 15, 2025.

2 American Cancer Society. "Cancer Facts and Figures 2025." https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/cancer-org/research/cancer-facts-and-statistics/annual-cancer-facts-and-figures/2025/2025-cancer-facts-and-figures-acs.pdf. Accessed Aug. 15, 2025.

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation for insurance.

Aflac | Aflac New York | WWHQ 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999

Z2500938
Exp 10/26

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/color-us-checkered-aflac-headquarters-dons-checkered-pattern-to-remi-1084376

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
