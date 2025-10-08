Relativity Fest 2025: Relativity Announces Generative AI Solutions for Legal Review to Be Standard in Cloud Offering

News Summary:

Generative AI solutions for review, such as Relativity aiR for Review and Relativity aiR for Privilege, will be included in RelativityOne standard pricing and packaging.

The keynote highlights strong early adoption of Relativity aiR for Case Strategy.

Relativity underscores its commitment to enhancing early case intelligence by accelerating speed to insight with generative AI.

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal technology company, today announced at Relativity Fest that it plans to extend access to its generative AI solutions for legal review by making aiR for Review and aiR for Privilege standard in its RelativityOne offering. In the keynote, the company also highlighted how it is addressing legal data challenges including early case intelligence and case strategy, and furthering extensibility with a new innovation arm.

"We believe generative AI is the undeniable future of review, and we're making it easy for all RelativityOne customers to experience the tremendous benefits it offers," said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. "With the integration of aiR for Review and aiR for Privilege into our cloud offering, we are confident that we're setting a new standard for the industry and taking a pivotal step toward making advanced AI not just available, but foundational to the way legal teams conduct review."

Transforming how the industry performs review with seamless access to generative AI

Relativity's decision to bring the benefits of aiR for Review and aiR for Privilege to all RelativityOne customers reflects the company's belief that generative AI is foundational to document review of the future. Since launching aiR for Review and aiR for Privilege one year ago, more than 200 customers have used the solutions to review over 25 million documents in thousands of matters. With the ability for customers to review up to 3 million documents per day, these tools are designed to fundamentally reshape scale and speed in legal workflows, and customer experiences highlight the real-world impact of this shift.

Relativity partner Purpose Legal successfully leveraged Relativity aiR for Review to complete a 300,000-document review in just one week, meeting a court-mandated production deadline while achieving significant time and cost savings.

"Relativity aiR for Review helped us and our client address demands that otherwise would have been impossible to meet, enabling our team to complete a large-scale, complex review under an extremely tight deadline," said Jeff Johnson, Chief Innovation Officer at Purpose Legal. "We reduced review time by 85%, eliminated more than 4,000 hours of manual work and delivered cost savings of more than $70,000."

Customers leveraging aiR for Privilege have reported transformative results across a wide range of matters. Legal teams have cut review time by as much as 80%, surfaced thousands of privileged documents that would have otherwise been missed and enabled small teams to complete work that previously required five times the staffing. Reviewers note that aiR for Privilege not only accelerates decisions but also explains its rationale with clarity, helping attorneys validate privilege calls with greater confidence. This combination of speed, precision and transparency has delivered significant cost savings while strengthening the defensibility of privilege determinations.

Relativity's newest aiR solution previewed in the keynote, aiR Assist, is also scheduled to be integrated as a standard part of the RelativityOne offering when available in early 2026. aiR Assist is a natural language search application designed to dramatically reduce the time required to uncover critical information and take action with the results. This capability can transform the early stages of discovery, cutting time to insight from weeks to minutes.

Empowering litigators with aiR for Case Strategy

At Relativity Fest, the company also highlighted aiR for Case Strategy, showcasing how the solution is transforming case development by helping litigators move seamlessly from review to building strategy. aiR for Case Strategy accelerates knowledge building by auto-generating key facts, visualizing chronologies, summarizing documents and transcripts, and streamlining witness preparation.

Since its release into Limited General Availability in March, more than 40 customers have analyzed over a million documents. By combining aiR for Case Strategy with aiR Assist, litigators can identify the "who, what and when" of a matter much earlier in the discovery process, prepare for interviews and depositions with clarity and dramatically reduce the time required to analyze complex case materials.

"Relativity aiR for Case Strategy is a game changer for our litigation team. It cuts through the complexity of managing and making sense of disparate case data, allowing attorneys to focus on strategy," said Antonio Avant, Director of Legal Technology at Troutman eMerge. "From early case assessment to deposition prep, the platform helps us see the story we're trying to tell while helping our attorneys ramp quickly, bring clarity to data sprawl and transform how we build our cases."

Prioritizing speed to insight in early case intelligence

During the keynote, Relativity shared its commitment to driving a step function change in early case assessment. The company aims to accelerate customers' speed to insight by embedding powerful generative AI tools, such as aiR Assist, closer to data ingestion while addressing the economic barriers to capture these insights in RelativityOne based on customers' unique workflows and environments. Early case intelligence has become increasingly critical as organizations face rising data volumes, tighter regulatory timelines and mounting legal complexity.

"We're working toward delivering AI tools that live further to the left, helping customers tap into the power of their data earlier and surface insights sooner," said Saunders. "This focus prioritizes empowering customers to go beyond simply assessing data, enabling them to continuously learn throughout their matter, uncover the most critical insights and guide their strategy from the very start."

Turning complex data into results at scale



In addition to the product announcements above, Relativity's Chief Product Officer, Chris Brown, shared several product roadmap updates during the keynote that are described in detail in this blog post. This includes new built-in statistical validation for generative AI, upgraded data collection capabilities, generative-AI-powered contract review and data breach response, and agentic AI opportunities.

"Legal teams need technology that not only keeps pace with change but helps them to stay ahead of it," said Brown. "Our vision for RelativityOne is to continually evolve the platform as a true system of action that empowers teams to conduct all their legal data intelligence tasks, secure their most sensitive information and achieve amazing outcomes by strengthening the collaboration between people and AI."

Investing in the future of legal data intelligence with the launch of Rel Labs

Taking legal technology innovation a step further, the company announced Rel Labs, an investment arm and innovation hub designed to accelerate transformation across the full spectrum of the legal data intelligence ecosystem. Through Rel Labs, Relativity plans to expand the scope of customer challenges its technology can solve, strengthening RelativityOne as an extensible platform built to adapt, scale and lead across diverse use cases.

