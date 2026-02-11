phData, Inc.: phData Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Deliver Groundbreaking, Value-Driving Generative AI Solutions

GenAI-focused collaboration will invest in production Agentic AI business solutions built

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / phData, a leading provider of AI and data services, today announced that it has signed a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) focused on advancing Generative AI (GenAI) adoption and outcomes for enterprise customers and rapidly translating early pilots into measurable business value.

This collaboration advances phData's strong GenAI solution portfolio and helps customers from digital natives to enterprise companies across healthcare, life sciences, financial services, and retail - realize value from generative AI services quickly and reliably.

Through this agreement, phData and AWS will invest in developing production-ready GenAI solutions, deepen their joint go-to-market efforts, and bridge the critical gap between GenAI pilots and enterprise-scale profitability to deliver value to customers who need to transition from early experimentation to real-world deployment, with accelerated time-to-value and clear, measurable business outcomes.

By bringing phData's engineering rigor together with AWS, customers can bypass common 'proof-of-concept' stalls and rapidly deploy agents that automate complex workflows. The strategic relationship brings together services including Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Nova, Amazon Quick Suite, Amazon SageMaker AI, and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, with phData's modern data and orchestration frameworks that ensure secure, scalable, and enterprise-grade operations.

"Under this SCA, our priority is simple: deliver real customer outcomes with responsible, production-grade GenAI built on AWS," said Sam Mehlhaff, SVP, Partnerships at phData. "By working closely with AWS, we're enabling customers to deploy agentic applications that are secure, observable, and scalable - unlocking efficiency, innovation, and measurable business impact."

Customer Impact and Solutions

The collaboration will enable customers to:

Accelerate speed-to-market by deploying production-ready intelligent agents in weeks rather than months using pre-validated solution patterns

Reduce time-to-value by productionizing pilots into secure, supportable deployments

Scale AI workloads with confidence by mitigating risks with enterprise guardrails, ensuring full observability and cost efficiency across AI workloads

Build domain-specific AI applications powered by Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Nova and Amazon Quick Suite capabilities, and AWS agents

As part of the agreement, phData will continue to expand its AWS expertise, grow its GenAI engineering teams, and deliver new packaged solutions for agentic AI automation, intelligent operations, and data-driven decision-making.

"phData has been an exceptional partner in helping Order.co harness the full promise of GenAI on AWS," said Tom Jaklitsch, Co-Founder & CTO, Order.co. "Their understanding of Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Nova, and the broader AWS ecosystem enabled us to reimagine what's possible for our platform. Together, we're accelerating innovation, elevating customer experiences, and building the next generation of intelligent procurement."

"From accelerating AI workflows to building agentic applications and modernizing data foundations, customers are looking to deploy production-ready solutions that deliver measurable outcomes fast," said Mark Relph, Director, Data & AI Partners at AWS. "Collaborating with phData will empower customers to move faster while maintaining a strong foundation for scale."

Technical Capabilities

The collaboration will focus on:

Building agentic AI automation leveraging Amazon Bedrock for orchestration, tool use, and reasoning without human intervention

Combining intelligent document processing with AWS-native integration patterns to streamline critical business workflows

Industry and domain-specific applications with robust validation layers to ensure secure, auditable deployments (e.g., retail, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, supply chain)

Modern, scalable data foundations that enable rapid development and production-ready AI solutions

Core AWS services leveraged as part of this collaboration include Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, Amazon Nova, Amazon Quick Suite, Amazon Q, and Amazon SageMaker AI.

About phData

phData is a leading AI and data services company that specializes in AI and data applications, from conception to production. The company's global delivery team partners with the world's top brands to execute data initiatives in artificial intelligence, data engineering, applications, analytics, and managed services for cloud platforms.

