WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47 | Ticker-Symbol: B7K1
Berlin
08.10.25 | 08:39
10,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.10.2025 17:48 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Director Shareholding

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Director Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 08

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Mark Little

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd

b)

LEI

213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Participating Preference Shares

GG00B4L0PD47

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

£9.8159

Volume(s)

1,019

This notification relates to the purchase of 1,019 shares in Mr. Little's own name.

Mr. Little's total holding is 3,869 shares.

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,019

£9.8159

e)

Date of the transaction

8 October 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

George Bayer, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

07876413536


© 2025 PR Newswire
