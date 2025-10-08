Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 874052 | ISIN: FR0000065484 | Ticker-Symbol: LET
Tradegate
03.10.25 | 10:59
24,900 Euro
+3,32 % +0,800
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LECTRA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LECTRA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,55023,70018:41
23,55023,70018:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2025 18:10 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LECTRA: Lectra: Half-year statement on the liquidity contract First half of 2025

Paris, October 8th, 2025

Half-year statement on the liquidity contract

First half of 2025

Under the liquidity contract entered into by and between LECTRA and NATIXIS-ODDO BHF concerning LECTRA shares (FR0000065484), the following resources appeared in the liquidity account on June 30th, 2025:

  • 34,096 LECTRA shares ;
  • € 313,942.

From January 1st, 2025 to June 30th, 2025, the volume of shares traded by our service provider NATIXIS ODDO BHF amounted to :

  • 174,119 shares purchased, for an amount of € 4,478,906 (in 3,767 transactions) ;
  • 177,410 shares sold, for an amount of € 4,595,582 (in 3,877 transactions).

It is recalled that, at the date of the previous half-year statement on December 31, 2024, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account :

  • 35,468 LECTRA shares ;
  • € 335,164.

From July 1st , 2024 to December 31st, 2024, the volume of shares traded by our service provider NATIXIS ODDO BHF amounted to :

  • 76,279 shares purchased, for an amount of € 2,080,637 (in 1,856 transactions);
  • 76,212 shares sold, for an amount of € 2,092,534 (in 1,692 transactions).

Furthermore, it is recalled that, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract (October 1st, 2022), the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 34,096 LECTRA shares;
  • € 313,942.

Attachment

  • LECTRA_CP_HY statement of the Liquidity contract_HY 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cc162b98-9422-4445-89b0-b57cff849c9e)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.