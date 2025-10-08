Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
WKN: A1JE1C | ISIN: GB00B65TLW28 | Ticker-Symbol:
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 08

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company") Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 8 October 2025 all resolutions were passed by a show of hands, including the following resolutions:

Resolution 11 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.

Resolution 12 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.

Resolution 14 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

The proxy votes received in relation to all resolutions were as follows:

Resolutions

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes at Chair's Discretion

Votes Withheld

Resolution 1 - Approval of Annual Report

48,460,889

151,791

10,500

90,419

Resolution 2 - Approval of Remuneration Report

48,124,206

425,475

10,500

153,418

Resolution 3 - Re-election
Mr Bell

46,956,050

1,645,999

10,500

101,050

Resolution 4 - Re-election

Mr Crole

46,956,050

1,645,999

10,500

101,050

Resolution 5 - Re-election Ms Kemsley-Pein

46,958,870

1,643,179

10,500

101,050

Resolution 6 - Re-election

Ms McGrade

45,144,328

3,457,721

10,500

101,050

Resolution 7 - Re-election

Mr Thomson

46,939,064

1,657,029

10,500

107,006

Resolution 8 - Re appointment of BDO LLP as Auditor

48,115,658

256,057

10,500

331,384

Resolution 9 - Auditor Remuneration

48,401,695

228,909

10,500

72,495

Resolution 10 - Dividend of 1.35p per share

48,599,645

37,136

10,500

66,318

Resolution 11 - Authority to allot shares

48,364,890

260,893

10,500

77,316

Resolution 12 - Disapplication of pre emption rights

48,116,248

506,431

10,500

80,420

Resolution 13 - Authority to make market purchases

48,503,152

133,629

10,500

66,318

Resolution 14 - 14 days' notice period for GM

48,119,000

479,884

10,500

104,215

A copy of the full text of Resolutions 11 to 14 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at
https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

A presentation by Gervais Williams of Premier Portfolio Managers Limited is available on the Company's website at https://www.diverseincometrust.com/.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


© 2025 PR Newswire
