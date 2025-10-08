The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 08

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company") Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 8 October 2025 all resolutions were passed by a show of hands, including the following resolutions:

Resolution 11 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.

Resolution 12 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.

Resolution 14 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

The proxy votes received in relation to all resolutions were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For Votes Against Votes at Chair's Discretion Votes Withheld Resolution 1 - Approval of Annual Report 48,460,889 151,791 10,500 90,419 Resolution 2 - Approval of Remuneration Report 48,124,206 425,475 10,500 153,418 Resolution 3 - Re-election

Mr Bell 46,956,050 1,645,999 10,500 101,050 Resolution 4 - Re-election Mr Crole 46,956,050 1,645,999 10,500 101,050 Resolution 5 - Re-election Ms Kemsley-Pein 46,958,870 1,643,179 10,500 101,050 Resolution 6 - Re-election Ms McGrade 45,144,328 3,457,721 10,500 101,050 Resolution 7 - Re-election Mr Thomson 46,939,064 1,657,029 10,500 107,006 Resolution 8 - Re appointment of BDO LLP as Auditor 48,115,658 256,057 10,500 331,384 Resolution 9 - Auditor Remuneration 48,401,695 228,909 10,500 72,495 Resolution 10 - Dividend of 1.35p per share 48,599,645 37,136 10,500 66,318 Resolution 11 - Authority to allot shares 48,364,890 260,893 10,500 77,316 Resolution 12 - Disapplication of pre emption rights 48,116,248 506,431 10,500 80,420 Resolution 13 - Authority to make market purchases 48,503,152 133,629 10,500 66,318 Resolution 14 - 14 days' notice period for GM 48,119,000 479,884 10,500 104,215

A copy of the full text of Resolutions 11 to 14 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at

https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

A presentation by Gervais Williams of Premier Portfolio Managers Limited is available on the Company's website at https://www.diverseincometrust.com/.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45