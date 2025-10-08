The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 08
THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company") Result of Annual General Meeting
The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 8 October 2025 all resolutions were passed by a show of hands, including the following resolutions:
Resolution 11 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.
Resolution 12 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.
Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.
Resolution 14 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.
The proxy votes received in relation to all resolutions were as follows:
Resolutions
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes at Chair's Discretion
Votes Withheld
Resolution 1 - Approval of Annual Report
48,460,889
151,791
10,500
90,419
Resolution 2 - Approval of Remuneration Report
48,124,206
425,475
10,500
153,418
Resolution 3 -
Re-election
46,956,050
1,645,999
10,500
101,050
Resolution 4 - Re-election
Mr Crole
46,956,050
1,645,999
10,500
101,050
Resolution 5 - Re-election Ms Kemsley-Pein
46,958,870
1,643,179
10,500
101,050
Resolution 6 - Re-election
Ms McGrade
45,144,328
3,457,721
10,500
101,050
Resolution 7 - Re-election
Mr Thomson
46,939,064
1,657,029
10,500
107,006
Resolution 8 - Re appointment of BDO LLP as Auditor
48,115,658
256,057
10,500
331,384
Resolution 9 - Auditor Remuneration
48,401,695
228,909
10,500
72,495
Resolution 10 - Dividend of 1.35p per share
48,599,645
37,136
10,500
66,318
Resolution 11 - Authority to allot shares
48,364,890
260,893
10,500
77,316
Resolution 12 - Disapplication of pre emption rights
48,116,248
506,431
10,500
80,420
Resolution 13 - Authority to make market purchases
48,503,152
133,629
10,500
66,318
Resolution 14 - 14 days' notice period for GM
48,119,000
479,884
10,500
104,215
A copy of the full text of Resolutions 11 to 14 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at
https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism
A presentation by Gervais Williams of Premier Portfolio Managers Limited is available on the Company's website at https://www.diverseincometrust.com/.
LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45