The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03
The Diverse Income Trust plc
03rd October 2025
It is announced that at the close of business on 02nd October 2025 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
02nd October 2025 114.61 per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 113.57 per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
03rd October 2025
