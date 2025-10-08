Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.10.2025 18:42 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

C O R R E C T I O N -- Pismo

In the news release, Zenith Leisure partners with Pismo to launch Multi-Currency Visa Prepaid Forex Card with On the Move and DIY features, issued 08-Oct-2025 by Pismo over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the second paragraph, first sentence, should read "Manoj Mishra, Director at Zenith Forex" rather than "Harendra Choudhary, Chief Operating Officer at Zenith Forex" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Zenith Leisure partners with Pismo to launch Multi-Currency Visa Prepaid Forex Card with On the Move and DIY features

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenith Leisure Holidays Ltd., a leading provider of Travel and Foreign exchange services since 1997, announces its collaboration with Pismo, a next-generation cloud-native banking and payments platform, to launch its own Visa prepaid Forex card. This strategic initiative aligns with Zenith's vision to enhance travelers' financial convenience by leveraging its strong presence in India's travel and forex industry.

Pismo

Manoj Mishra, Director at Zenith Forex says, "Pismo's cloud-native, API-driven platform enables Zenith Forex to deliver a scalable, secure, and feature-rich card program. With real-time transaction processing, flexible wallet management, and robust compliance and fraud prevention capabilities, Pismo empowers Zenith Forex to offer a Forex product."

With a digital-first approach and a network of branches at key international airports, Zenith Forex is known for its highly compliance-driven and customer-centric operations.

"We are very excited to help Zenith Forex launch this new multi-currency card. And to engage with Visa offering a secure, convenient, and cost-effective way for travelers to manage foreign exchange", says Varun Dudeja, Head Business Development, APAC at Pismo.

The new Visa prepaid Forex card will feature key benefits, including multi-currency support, global acceptance, and enhanced security with concierge services. We will gradually launch the Enterprise and Student Forex Card, offering on-the-move usage and convenience.

Rishi Chhabra, Country Manager, India Visa, said, "We are excited to partner with Zenith Leisure to enhance the payment experience for Indians traveling overseas. This card offers a secure and convenient way to pay, backed by the global acceptance of the Visa network."

The card is designed for leisure travelers booking international holidays through Zenith, corporate and MICE groups seeking simplified expense management, students studying abroad with parental load and monitoring features, and frequent travelers looking for a safer alternative to cash.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2790704/Pismo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zenith-leisure-partners-with-pismo-to-launch-multi-currency-visa-prepaid-forex-card-with-on-the-move-and-diy-features-302577511.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.