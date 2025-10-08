Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
08.10.25 | 15:29
1,390 Euro
-0,71 % -0,010
08.10.2025 19:09 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Oct-2025 / 17:35 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

8 October 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  8 October 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         45,212 
 
Highest price paid per share:            124.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             122.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    123.2900p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 305,080,023 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (305,080,023) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      123.2900p                        45,212

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
461             124.20          08:13:02         00356135748TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              124.20          08:18:41         00356137811TRLO1     XLON 
 
96              124.20          08:18:41         00356137812TRLO1     XLON 
 
462             124.20          08:18:41         00356137813TRLO1     XLON 
 
442             124.60          08:22:27         00356139168TRLO1     XLON 
 
198             124.60          08:22:27         00356139169TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             124.20          08:25:27         00356140333TRLO1     XLON 
 
299             124.20          08:26:04         00356140623TRLO1     XLON 
 
321             124.20          08:26:04         00356140624TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             124.00          08:26:20         00356140730TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             123.40          08:39:23         00356145827TRLO1     XLON 
 
273             123.40          08:39:23         00356145828TRLO1     XLON 
 
142             123.20          08:39:23         00356145829TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             122.60          08:53:21         00356150989TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             123.00          08:55:39         00356151892TRLO1     XLON 
 
72              123.20          09:00:36         00356154053TRLO1     XLON 
 
107             124.00          09:15:10         00356160059TRLO1     XLON 
 
676             124.00          09:15:10         00356160060TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             124.00          09:18:43         00356161677TRLO1     XLON 
 
199             124.20          09:24:35         00356164370TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             124.20          09:24:35         00356164371TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             124.20          09:24:35         00356164372TRLO1     XLON 
 
5              124.20          09:24:56         00356164472TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              123.80          09:28:56         00356166363TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             123.80          09:28:56         00356166364TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              123.00          09:44:05         00356173063TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              123.00          09:44:36         00356173404TRLO1     XLON 
 
557             123.00          09:50:55         00356176259TRLO1     XLON 
 
93              123.00          10:04:26         00356182640TRLO1     XLON 
 
185             123.00          10:04:26         00356182641TRLO1     XLON 
 
276             123.00          10:04:26         00356182642TRLO1     XLON 
 
64              123.00          10:04:26         00356182643TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             123.00          10:20:19         00356189297TRLO1     XLON 
 
70              122.80          10:20:29         00356189417TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              122.80          10:20:29         00356189418TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             123.00          10:41:26         00356201592TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             122.80          10:41:56         00356201761TRLO1     XLON 
 
572             123.20          10:48:54         00356204828TRLO1     XLON 
 
1007             123.20          10:48:54         00356204829TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             123.20          10:48:54         00356204830TRLO1     XLON 
 
191             123.20          10:48:54         00356204831TRLO1     XLON 
 
482             123.20          10:48:54         00356204832TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             123.20          10:49:03         00356204898TRLO1     XLON 
 
1262             123.00          10:49:03         00356204899TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             122.80          10:50:36         00356205540TRLO1     XLON 
 
84              123.00          10:53:11         00356206360TRLO1     XLON 
 
337             123.00          10:56:36         00356207326TRLO1     XLON 
 
277             123.00          10:56:36         00356207327TRLO1     XLON 
 
603             122.80          11:00:27         00356208052TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             122.80          11:04:06         00356208213TRLO1     XLON 
 
373             122.80          11:04:06         00356208214TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             122.60          11:11:32         00356208452TRLO1     XLON 
 
71              122.60          11:15:11         00356208706TRLO1     XLON 
 
142             122.60          11:15:11         00356208707TRLO1     XLON 
 
203             122.60          11:15:11         00356208708TRLO1     XLON 
 
20              122.60          11:15:11         00356208709TRLO1     XLON 
 
213             122.60          11:26:04         00356209078TRLO1     XLON 
 
170             122.60          11:26:04         00356209079TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              122.60          11:36:16         00356209529TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             122.60          11:37:44         00356209645TRLO1     XLON 
 
191             122.60          11:37:44         00356209646TRLO1     XLON 
 
117             122.60          11:39:44         00356209740TRLO1     XLON 
 
212             122.60          11:39:44         00356209741TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              122.60          11:39:44         00356209742TRLO1     XLON 
 
260             122.60          11:45:17         00356210185TRLO1     XLON 
 
68              122.60          11:45:17         00356210186TRLO1     XLON 
 
126             123.40          11:56:32         00356211087TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              123.40          11:56:32         00356211088TRLO1     XLON 
 
274             123.40          11:56:32         00356211089TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2025 12:35 ET (16:35 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
