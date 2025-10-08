DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 08-Oct-2025 / 17:35 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 8 October 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 8 October 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 45,212 Highest price paid per share: 124.60p Lowest price paid per share: 122.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 123.2900p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 305,080,023 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (305,080,023) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 123.2900p 45,212

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 461 124.20 08:13:02 00356135748TRLO1 XLON 60 124.20 08:18:41 00356137811TRLO1 XLON 96 124.20 08:18:41 00356137812TRLO1 XLON 462 124.20 08:18:41 00356137813TRLO1 XLON 442 124.60 08:22:27 00356139168TRLO1 XLON 198 124.60 08:22:27 00356139169TRLO1 XLON 400 124.20 08:25:27 00356140333TRLO1 XLON 299 124.20 08:26:04 00356140623TRLO1 XLON 321 124.20 08:26:04 00356140624TRLO1 XLON 627 124.00 08:26:20 00356140730TRLO1 XLON 611 123.40 08:39:23 00356145827TRLO1 XLON 273 123.40 08:39:23 00356145828TRLO1 XLON 142 123.20 08:39:23 00356145829TRLO1 XLON 612 122.60 08:53:21 00356150989TRLO1 XLON 100 123.00 08:55:39 00356151892TRLO1 XLON 72 123.20 09:00:36 00356154053TRLO1 XLON 107 124.00 09:15:10 00356160059TRLO1 XLON 676 124.00 09:15:10 00356160060TRLO1 XLON 500 124.00 09:18:43 00356161677TRLO1 XLON 199 124.20 09:24:35 00356164370TRLO1 XLON 300 124.20 09:24:35 00356164371TRLO1 XLON 166 124.20 09:24:35 00356164372TRLO1 XLON 5 124.20 09:24:56 00356164472TRLO1 XLON 60 123.80 09:28:56 00356166363TRLO1 XLON 548 123.80 09:28:56 00356166364TRLO1 XLON 60 123.00 09:44:05 00356173063TRLO1 XLON 1 123.00 09:44:36 00356173404TRLO1 XLON 557 123.00 09:50:55 00356176259TRLO1 XLON 93 123.00 10:04:26 00356182640TRLO1 XLON 185 123.00 10:04:26 00356182641TRLO1 XLON 276 123.00 10:04:26 00356182642TRLO1 XLON 64 123.00 10:04:26 00356182643TRLO1 XLON 200 123.00 10:20:19 00356189297TRLO1 XLON 70 122.80 10:20:29 00356189417TRLO1 XLON 60 122.80 10:20:29 00356189418TRLO1 XLON 630 123.00 10:41:26 00356201592TRLO1 XLON 631 122.80 10:41:56 00356201761TRLO1 XLON 572 123.20 10:48:54 00356204828TRLO1 XLON 1007 123.20 10:48:54 00356204829TRLO1 XLON 200 123.20 10:48:54 00356204830TRLO1 XLON 191 123.20 10:48:54 00356204831TRLO1 XLON 482 123.20 10:48:54 00356204832TRLO1 XLON 100 123.20 10:49:03 00356204898TRLO1 XLON 1262 123.00 10:49:03 00356204899TRLO1 XLON 597 122.80 10:50:36 00356205540TRLO1 XLON 84 123.00 10:53:11 00356206360TRLO1 XLON 337 123.00 10:56:36 00356207326TRLO1 XLON 277 123.00 10:56:36 00356207327TRLO1 XLON 603 122.80 11:00:27 00356208052TRLO1 XLON 200 122.80 11:04:06 00356208213TRLO1 XLON 373 122.80 11:04:06 00356208214TRLO1 XLON 598 122.60 11:11:32 00356208452TRLO1 XLON 71 122.60 11:15:11 00356208706TRLO1 XLON 142 122.60 11:15:11 00356208707TRLO1 XLON 203 122.60 11:15:11 00356208708TRLO1 XLON 20 122.60 11:15:11 00356208709TRLO1 XLON 213 122.60 11:26:04 00356209078TRLO1 XLON 170 122.60 11:26:04 00356209079TRLO1 XLON 60 122.60 11:36:16 00356209529TRLO1 XLON 186 122.60 11:37:44 00356209645TRLO1 XLON 191 122.60 11:37:44 00356209646TRLO1 XLON 117 122.60 11:39:44 00356209740TRLO1 XLON 212 122.60 11:39:44 00356209741TRLO1 XLON 60 122.60 11:39:44 00356209742TRLO1 XLON 260 122.60 11:45:17 00356210185TRLO1 XLON 68 122.60 11:45:17 00356210186TRLO1 XLON 126 123.40 11:56:32 00356211087TRLO1 XLON 1 123.40 11:56:32 00356211088TRLO1 XLON 274 123.40 11:56:32 00356211089TRLO1 XLON

