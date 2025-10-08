Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
WKN: A0MKPQ | ISIN: FR0010424697 | Ticker-Symbol: 99Q
Stuttgart
08.10.25 | 13:12
3,210 Euro
+7,00 % +0,210
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ETHERO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ETHERO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9903,10020:14
08.10.2025 19:23 Uhr
ENTREPARTICULIERS: Ethero: Revenue and Results First Half of 2025

Press Release
Paris, October 8, 2025

Revenue and Results

First Half of 2025

Ethero (formerly Entreparticuliers.com), listed on Euronext Growth Paris, has published its financial statements for the first half of 2025, approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today.

On May 15, the company announced its strategic transformation into an Ethereum Treasury Company, with the objective of accumulating a reserve of Ethers to capture the future value of this "fuel" essential to the Ethereum network, which will underpin the transformation of finance through the blockchainization and tokenization of financial and real-world assets.

The company officially changed its name following the approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on September 3, 2025.

(in € thousands)H1 2025H1 2024
Revenue293357
Operating income33102
Consolidated net income-1571

Revenue from the company's original business - the operation of its real estate website entreparticuliers.com - amounted to €293K, down 18% year-on-year, while operating income stood at €33K versus €102K for the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2025, the company's cash position totaled €2.3 million, with no external debt (*).

As part of its new strategy, financing operations carried out between April 29 and August 11, 2025, which were detailed in previous press releases, enabled the company to acquire 3,211 ETH at an average purchase price of €2,744.

For reference, the current ETH price is approximately €3,850.

The company's medium-term objective (by 2028) is to hold 30,000 ETH.

Further financing operations are planned to support this goal, depending on market conditions, while avoiding excessively dilutive instruments.

Next publication: Full-year 2025 Revenue and Results - March 2026 (exact date to be confirmed).

(*) A shareholder current account receivable in favor of the main shareholder stood at €1.977 million as of June 30, 2025

About Ethero :

ISIN Code : FR0010424697 | Ticker : ALENT

Listed on Euronext Growth since 2007, Ethero (formerly Entreparticuliers.com) has historically operated in the online real estate search sector. In May 2025, the company initiated its transformation toward decentralized finance, real-world asset tokenization, and the strategic accumulation of Ether reserves.

Press Contact :

Stéphane Romanyszyn

investisseurs@ethero.eu

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yXCaYJVnlmfKnJ9vYZyYamRoam6VlmaWZZOexWKblczFZ21om29kapjHZnJlmW1u
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94488-pdf_ethero-cp_s1_2025_8oct2025.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
